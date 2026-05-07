Business

VASEP orders emergency compliance after US puts Vietnam on top IP watch list

VASEP advised firms to treat the US' placement of Vietnam on its highest-level watch list for IP protection and enforcement as an early warning and immediately review their entire compliance management apparatus.

In the first quarter this year, Vietnam’s fishery exports hit 2.64 billion USD, up 14.4% year-on-year. (Photo: VNA)
In the first quarter this year, Vietnam’s fishery exports hit 2.64 billion USD, up 14.4% year-on-year. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) has issued recommendations to member companies after the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) placed Vietnam on its highest-level watch list for intellectual property (IP) protection and enforcement.

Accordingly, VASEP advised firms to treat the US move as an early warning and immediately review their entire compliance management apparatus. The first step is to verify the legality of all software running inside the enterprise, including operating system, office software, accounting, production management, warehouse platforms, traceability system, packaging design, image processing tools, data management, and cloud storage platforms. They should maintain complete records of software copyrights, licensing agreements, invoices, acceptance reports and user lists, all of which may be subject to inspection by customers or business partners.

They were also urged to accelerate the digitalisation of export records and supply chain data.

For seafood exporters, key data categories include raw material supplier records, aquaculture farms or fishing vessels, raw material batch codes, production logs, testing results, food safety certificates, traceability documents, customs declarations, contracts, invoices, bills of lading, certificates of origin, health certificates and documents related to Certificates of Admissibility (COA) under the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA) or specific requirements imposed by US importers. Data should be stored in systems with access controls, timestamps, edit histories and rapid retrieval capability.

For companies holding proprietary brands or running retail distribution channels, VASEP recommended reviewing trademarks, packaging, images, advertising content, and websites to avoid potential third-party IP infringements. They should proactively register trademark protection in major export markets, particularly the US, if they intend to develop their own brands. Marketing materials, catalogues, product images, and promotional videos should use legally sourced content, steering clear of unauthorised images, music, design software, or copyrighted materials.

Another key recommendation is building a digital corporate compliance dossier. This should contain legal registration documents, production licenses, quality management certificates, labour and environmental policies, food safety standards, data protection measures, IP and software copyright documentation, and supplier control procedures. Such a dossier would allow enterprises to respond quickly to due diligence requests from importers, retailers, law firms or regulatory agencies in destination markets.

For seafood companies, VASEP stressed that they should not wait for specific trade measures to hit before getting ready. As major markets tighten requirements on traceability, data transparency, environmental-social-governance (ESG) standards, anti-trade fraud measures and supply chain compliance, transparent corporate records are becoming not only a defensive shield but a competitive edge. Those that standardise data early, maintain strong compliance governance, and can demonstrate the origin, accountability and legality of their entire production chains will be better positioned when dealing with US importers and other international buyers.

Recently, the USTR released its 2026 Special 301 Report, designating Vietnam a “Priority Foreign Country” for IP protection and enforcement, the highest warning level under the Special 301 mechanism, which could trigger consideration of a Section 301 investigation under the US Trade Act 1974. The move serves as a major warning signal for exporters to the US as requirements for transparency, compliance and supply chain data become increasingly stringent.

VASEP noted that for exporters, particularly those heavily reliant on the US market, the warning goes beyond IP issues and reflects a broader trend of using trade tools to intensify compliance pressure. Section 301 allows the US to investigate acts, policies or practices deemed unfair, unreasonable or discriminatory and that burden or restrict US commerce. Against such backdrop, major export industries need to closely monitor developments even though current allegations do not single out a specific sector.

In the first quarter this year, Vietnam’s fishery exports hit 2.64 billion USD, up 14.4% year-on-year. Exports to the US, however, fell 7.4%, reflecting the mounting impact of policy changes, weakening demand, and intensifying competition pressure in the market./.

VNA
#intellectual property #Office of the US Trade Representative #VASEP #IP protection #Vietnam’s fishery exports #Vietnam's exports to the US United States Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

On March 13, 2026, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology holds a conference to launch a pilot scheme on policies designed to promote the commercialisation and rapid application of research outcomes and intellectual property generated from the state budget into production and business activities. (Photo: VNA)

Bridging talent gap key to unlocking Vietnam’s IP potential: experts

Vietnam is moving to ease human resource bottlenecks in Intellectual Property (IP) valuation and unlock the commercial potential of IP assets, as an amended Intellectual Property Law taking effect on April 1 establishes a legal framework for valuing such assets, insiders said.

See more

International buyers explore products at the Vietnam International Sourcing 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam to host international sourcing event series in September

The Vietnam International Sourcing 2026 (VIS 2026) is one of Vietnam’s key trade promotion activities this year, serving as a platform to boost trade and investment cooperation while supporting the shift towards supply chain sustainability amid global economic uncertainties.

The first VinaFIS Fisheries Techexpo 2026 opens at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City on April 28. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City expands innovation startup space

Currently ranked 110th among the world’s most dynamic startup ecosystems and among Southeast Asia’s top five, the southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City is seeking to build on its existing strengths to move into the world’s Top 100 startup cities in the coming years.

Illustrative image (Photo; VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader’s visit to Sri Lanka to tap trade potential

According to the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), Sri Lanka is Vietnam’s fourth-largest trade partner in South Asia after India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. In recent years, Vietnam has been running a steady surplus, with exports exceeding imports.

A booth at VIETNAM MEDIPHARM 2026. (Photo courtesy of organisers)

Int'l medical, pharmaceutical expo opens in Hanoi

The exhibition, which runs until May 9 at the Hanoi International Centre for Exhibition, showcases advanced products and technologies across a range of fields, including pharmaceuticals, drug manufacturing machinery and equipment, medical devices, hospital and clinic services and dental equipment.

Vietnamese coffee products are promoted at Kaffee Campus 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks stronger foothold in Germany’s premium coffee market

Industry representatives noted that Germany’s market is gradually shifting from Arabica towards high-quality Robusta as climate change affects supply. Although Vietnam remained Germany’s second-largest coffee supplier after Brazil with export turnover of 1.22 billion USD in 2025, its coffee is still largely associated with industrial processing.

Tuyen Do, Founder and Managing Partner of TVD Capital Partners, shares fundraising experience with Vietnamese enterprises. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, US firms step up investment cooperation

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung underscored that SelectUSA serves as a key platform enabling international investors to access the US business environment, while fostering stronger linkages between Vietnamese and US enterprises amid the deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

A corner of Hanoi city. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi aims for over 10% growth in Q2

A Hanoi official called for the swift implementation of new mechanisms and policies, particularly the revised Capital Law, through detailed action plans, describing this as the key step to translate institutional advantages into tangible growth and help the capital achieve double-digit expansion for this year.