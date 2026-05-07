Top Vietnamese leader rings bell at India’s National Stock Exchange

Mumbai (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam on May 7 visited the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) in Mumbai where he was invited to perform the ceremonial bell-ringing.



General Secretary and President Lam’s working trip to Mumbai came after his activities in New Delhi, within the framework of his state visit to India.



Welcoming the top Vietnamese leader and his accompanying delegation, NSE Chairman Srinivas Injeti said that his decision to engage with India’s financial community during the visit reflected the growing importance of India–Vietnam cooperation.



Injeti expressed confidence that Vietnamese enterprises will attract strong interest from Indian investors, emphasising that both India and Vietnam are among the world’s fastest-growing economies, characterised by young populations, outward-oriented development strategies and growth driven by manufacturing and technology.



He said the two countries have placed capital markets at the centre of their development journeys. Bilateral trade has surpassed 16 billion USD and continues to expand steadily. However, according to the NSE Chairman, the next phase of the bilateral partnership will be driven not only by trade but also by capital flows and investment connectivity.



Describing the occasion as a significant milestone for Vietnam, Injeti highlighted the scale and influence of the NSE, which is currently the world’s largest derivatives exchange by trading volume, with a market capitalisation of approximately 5 trillion USD and more than 130 million investors.





General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (C) poses for a photo at the National Stock Exchange of India (Photo: VNA)

As 2026 marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam–India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the NSE Chairman expressed his hope that the coming decade will see bilateral ties evolve beyond traditional diplomacy into a substantive partnership in capital markets, finance and business cooperation.



He affirmed that the NSE stands ready to support Vietnam’s capital market development and welcomes Vietnamese enterprises seeking opportunities to access investment capital in India.



Concluding his remarks, he voiced his hope that Vietnam and India will continue advancing together in a spirit of shared progress and mutual development.



On this occasion, the top Vietnamese leader also toured the exchange’s National Trading Operations Centre, Technology Operations Centre and Cybersecurity Operations Centre./.