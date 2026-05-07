Party General Secretary, State President receives Indian business leaders in Mumbai

Mumbai (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and State President To Lam received leaders of several major Indian corporations and businesses in Mumbai on May 7 afternoon as part of his state visit to the South Asian country.

At the meeting with leaders of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), India’s state-owned oil and gas group, a representative expressed the desire to remain a long-term strategic partner of Vietnam in developing the oil and gas sector and ensuring energy security, thereby contributing to stronger Vietnam–India ties.

General Secretary and President Lam described ONGC as an experienced and capable energy group whose expertise aligns with Vietnam’s oil and gas development needs. He acknowledged the company’s substantive contributions in Vietnam over nearly four decades and welcomed its continued expansion in oil and gas exploration and production activities in the country.

The Vietnamese leader said Vietnam is prioritising both short- and long-term national energy security, including securing stable crude oil and gas supplies while continuing to improve the legal framework for the oil and gas sector. He expressed his hope that ONGC will continue to be an important partner in exploration and production activities, helping maintain output and ensure energy supply. Vietnam stands ready to facilitate the company’s operations in line with Vietnamese law and relevant commitments, he stressed.

The General Secretary and President also voiced support for expanding cooperation beyond existing projects towards broader collaboration in oil and gas exploration and production linked to Vietnam’s long-term energy security strategy.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam receives S. N. Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director of Larsen & Toubro. (Photo: VNA)

​Meeting representatives of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), General Secretary and President Lam stressed Vietnam’s desire to deepen cooperation with leading Indian corporations, particularly in infrastructure and industry, to strengthen connectivity and support sustainable development.

He said Vietnam is accelerating the development of modern and synchronised infrastructure, while welcoming the group’s continued expansion of investment and cooperation in the country’s infrastructure and energy sectors.

The leader affirmed Vietnam’s commitment to creating favourable conditions for capable investors in line with the law, ensuring transparency and balanced interests among stakeholders, and expressed his hope that the group will become a long-term strategic partner accompanying Vietnam in developing modern infrastructure and advancing Vietnam–India economic ties in the new phase.

A L&T representative expressed interest in continuing participation in transport infrastructure, energy and seaport projects in Vietnam.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (R) receives Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group. (Photo: VNA)

At a separate meeting with leaders of Adani Group, General Secretary and President Lam said Vietnam is entering a new stage of development in which infrastructure, energy and logistics will serve as key pillars for achieving rapid and sustainable growth.

Describing Adani as one of the world’s leading corporations in large-scale energy, seaport and logistics projects, he praised the group’s existing investment activities in Vietnam’s energy sector and welcomed its interest and concrete investment proposals amid Vietnam’s rapidly growing demand for energy and logistics infrastructure.

The top leader expected that Adani’s future cooperation will extend beyond individual projects toward participation in large-scale, interconnected infrastructure development programmes linking seaports, logistics and energy. Both sides could explore suitable cooperation models and gradually expand collaboration in line with Vietnam’s long-term development strategy and Adani’s eastward expansion strategy, he said.

The Vietnamese leader expressed his hope that Adani will become a long-term partner accompanying Vietnam in developing infrastructure, fostering sustainable economic growth and enhancing competitiveness, affirming that Vietnam remains committed to creating favourable conditions for foreign businesses, including Adani, to operate effectively, safely and sustainably in the Southeast Asian country./.

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