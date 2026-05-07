Top Vietnamese leader receives Governor of India's Maharashtra state

Mumbai (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam received Jishnu Dev Varma, Governor of Maharashtra state, on May 7 in Mumbai as part of his state visit to India.



Varma highlighted development strengths and potential of Maharashtra and Mumbai, expressing his desire to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam in areas where the two sides have strong complementarities, including finance, information technology, logistics, infrastructure development, smart urban planning, culture, film, and tourism, particularly spiritual tourism.



General Secretary and President Lam expressed his pleasure at visiting Maharashtra and Mumba - India’s dynamic economic centre and the “heart” of South Asia, as well as a global film hub whose movies are widely loved by Vietnamese audiences.



He emphasised that Vietnam–India relations are built on traditional friendship and high political trust, noting that his visit aims to inject fresh momentum into the bilateral cooperation, particularly in economy, finance, and investment.



Referring to the positive outcomes of the India-Vietnam Business Forum, where numerous cooperation agreements were signed, the leader expressed his hope that these will serve as a catalyst for stronger economic, trade, and investment ties between the two countries.



General Secretary and President Lam welcomed the establishment of the twin relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Mumbai - the first of its kind, considering it an important foundation and motivation for further fostering cooperation and connectivity between localities of the two countries.



He suggested the Governor give due attention to strengthening connectivity between Mumbai and Ho Chi Minh City, as well as with Hanoi and other Vietnamese localities.



The two sides agreed that the two economies have great potential and strong complementarity, and ample room for further cooperation.



Varma fully agreed with orientations proposed by the top Vietnamese leader, affirming that he will actively encourage agencies and businesses in Maharashtra to strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese partners, towards further deepening the Vietnam–India comprehensive strategic partnership in the time to come./.





VNA