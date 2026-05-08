Politics

Vietnam's ratification of Hanoi Convention shows strong commitment to int'l integration: Diplomat

Vietnam’s recent ratification of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention) underscores the strong political commitment of the Party and State to international integration, as stipulated in Politburo Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW issued on January 24, 2025, Ambassador Vu Le Thai Hoang has emphasized in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency.

Linh Ha
vnanet-ambassador-vu-le-thai-hoang00000000-1.jpg
Ambassador Vu Le Thai Hoang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations and other international organisations in Vienna (Austria) speaks at the Austria-Vietnam Cybersecurity Forum recently held in Vienna, Austria. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s recent ratification of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime underscores the strong political commitment of the Party and State to international integration, as stipulated in Politburo Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW issued on January 24, 2025, Ambassador Vu Le Thai Hoang has emphasized in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency.

Ambassador Vu Le Thai Hoang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations and other international organisations in Vienna (Austria), said the ratification demonstrates that Vietnam is not only participating but also actively contributing to shaping and implementing rules of conduct and governance mechanisms in cyberspace, as well as advancing international cooperation in combating cybercrime. The move also enables Vietnam to enhance information-sharing and cooperation through the Convention’s mechanisms, thereby proactively safeguarding the country in cyberspace, he said.

As an early and active participant in the Convention, Vietnam has the opportunity to serve as a model for neighbouring countries to consider joining the framework, as well as a “bridge” between technologically advanced countries and developing nations in sharing experience, capacity-building, and technology transfer, he added.

vnanet-ambassador-vu-le-thai-hoang-vietnams-permanent-representative-to-the-un-and-international-organisations-in-vienna-austria-meets-with-ghada-fathi-waly-un-deputy-secretary-general-and-executive-director-of-th.jpg
Ambassador Vu Le Thai Hoang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations and other international organisations in Vienna (Austria) meets with Ghada Fathi Waly, UN Deputy Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). (Photo: VNA)

Immediately after Party General Secretary and State President To Lam signed the decision ratifying the Hanoi Convention on April 7, 2026, the Ministry of Public Security began working on a national implementation plan to incorporate the Convention’s provisions into domestic law. “This is a major mission requiring the participation of all relevant ministries and sectors,” Ambassador Hoang stressed.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has planned to promote and strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and to push for initiatives to be materialised, including the establishment of a regional centre of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) on combating cybercrime in Hanoi, as well as coordinating with UNODC to encourage more countries to sign and ratify the Convention.

The Ambassador also shared that Vietnam will focus on promoting substantive international cooperation in data sharing, technical assistance, human resource training, and technology transfer. The country will also strengthen connections among governments, centres, research institutes, businesses, and international organisations in cybersecurity and data safety, while upholding Vietnam’s active role in shaping international norms, ethical standards, and legal frameworks related to technology.

International organisations such as the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) are actively working to encourage countries to join the Convention.

In June this year, Vietnam is expected to work with UNODC to share its experience in joining the Convention with other countries on the sidelines of the 35th session of the UN Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, to be held in Vienna, Austria./.

Linh Ha
VNA
#Hanoi Convention #United Nations Convention against Cybercrime #Ambassador Vu Le Thai Hoang #Resolution No. 59 #Vietnam #Vietnamplus #Vietnam News Agency
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