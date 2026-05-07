Politics

Vietnam calls for stronger ASEAN unity, coordination ahead of 48th Summit

Deputy FM Giang highly valued preparations by the Philippines as ASEAN Chair 2026 and affirmed Vietnam’s commitment to coordinating closely with other member states to ensure the success of the 48th ASEAN Summit.

Delegates at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (Photo: Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Delegates at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (Photo: Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Hanoi (VNA) - Authorised by Foreign Minister (FM) Le Hoai Trung, Deputy FM Dang Hoang Giang, Head of ASEAN SOM Vietnam, led a Vietnamese delegation to a series of ASEAN foreign ministerial meetings in Cebu, the Philippines on May 7 which finalised preparations for the 48th ASEAN Summit.

The meetings included the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the 31st ASEAN Political-Security Community Council Meeting, 38th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting, and the Joint ASEAN Foreign and Economic Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-AEM).

Giang highly valued preparations by the Philippines as ASEAN Chair 2026 and affirmed Vietnam’s commitment to coordinating closely with other member states to ensure the success of the 48th ASEAN Summit.

He stressed that amid increasingly complex global and regional developments, ASEAN must maintain unity and stay committed to the goals and priorities outlined in the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, while implement vigorously and synchronously measures to effectively address challenges through enhanced cross-sectoral and cross-pillar coordination.

Giang also welcomed ASEAN member states’ support for Vietnam’s initiative to develop a comprehensive ASEAN response strategy framework, parts of which have been incorporated into ASEAN leaders’ declaration on responding to the crisis in the Middle East.

He further called for stronger ASEAN cooperation in maintaining regional peace and security through dialogue, cooperation and adherence to international law.

Regarding economic cooperation, ASEAN should deepen intra-bloc trade and investment ties while strengthening cooperation with external partners under existing agreements, he said, urging other member states to accelerate domestic procedures so signed agreements can take effect as soon as possible.

Delegates reviewed and completed all agenda items and documents for the 48th ASEAN Summit scheduled for May 8. They agreed that the summit will be an important opportunity for ASEAN to reaffirm solidarity, strengthen cooperation, maintain momentum in community-building efforts, and enhance the bloc’s self-reliance and central role, and chart strategic directions and comprehensive, effective responses to emerging challenges.

31st-asean-political-security-community.jpg
At the 31st ASEAN Political-Security Community Council Meeting. (Photo: Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Discussing regional and international issues, the ministers expressed concern over the impact of tensions in the Middle East, particularly threats to regional energy and food security as well as the safety of ASEAN citizens living and working in the Middle East.

They noted that ASEAN sectoral bodies in diplomacy, economics, energy and agriculture had coordinated closely to formulate response measures. Given the multidimensional nature of the crisis, the ministers agreed that ASEAN should adopt a comprehensive response strategy combining immediate actions with long-term efforts to strengthen resilience and preparedness for future crises.

Accordingly, they shared the view that ASEAN leaders should adopt a declaration on ASEAN’s response to the Middle East crisis at the summit.

The delegates also stressed the need for stronger cross-sectoral and cross-pillar coordination, including between foreign and economic ministers, in responding to emerging challenges and implementing senior leaders’ directives.

Regarding intra-bloc cooperation, the ministers highlighted the importance of effectively implementing the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and related strategic plans across pillars during the first year of rollout. ASEAN should build on achievements under the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 while promoting new growth drivers and fostering inclusive and sustainable development, they said.

Sectoral bodies of ASEAN were urged to urged to translate strategic goals into concrete action plans, while member states were encouraged to align national development priorities more closely with ASEAN-wide objectives.

The ministers also applauded Timor-Leste for its commitment to fulfilling membership obligations and reaffirmed ASEAN’s support for the country’s full integration into ASEAN’s cooperation mechanisms and programmes.

To facilitate development, the ministers reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region, upholding international law and promoting multilateralism. ASEAN will organise activities marking the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) while continuing efforts to improve the effectiveness of regional dialogue and cooperation mechanisms. They also discussed on issues related to ASEAN’s external relations, and regional and international issues of common concern.

The same day, preparatory meetings among ASEAN economic ministers were held to review preparations and finalise reports and documents under the economic pillar for submission to the 48th ASEAN Summit./.

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