Vietnam fosters ties with Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India-Marxist

New Delhi (VNA) – Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for Policies and Strategies Nguyen Thanh Nghi met with General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) Doraisamy Raja in New Delhi on May 7.



CPI General Secretary Doraisamy Raja expressed his deep respect for President Ho Chi Minh. He extended regards to CPV General Secretary and State President To Lam, leaders of the Party and State, and the Vietnamese people, while wishing Vietnam continued success in its renewal and development process.



Affirming that India-Vietnam relations have been continuously strengthened over time, Raja said the newly elevated “Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership”, based on the spirit of shared vision, strategic convergence and substantive cooperation, will open up broader opportunities for comprehensive collaboration across multiple fields.



Nghi stressed that the CPV and the CPI share a long-standing traditional friendship nurtured by the Parties, States and people of both countries. Vietnam always remembers the valuable support and assistance provided by the CPI and the Indian people during Vietnam’s struggle for independence and current national development efforts.



He expressed confidence that with its long history and under the leadership of Doraisamy Raja, the CPI would continue enhancing its role, influence and standing in India’s political landscape for a prosperous and equitable India.



On the occasion, Nghi briefed the CPI leader on the outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the CPV and the talks between leaders of the two countries, during which both sides agreed to elevate bilateral ties to an “Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” based on “shared vision, strategic convergence and substantive cooperation”. The two sides agreed to continue deepening bilateral relations in a more substantive and strategic manner in the new context.



Welcoming the positive development of ties between the two Parties in recent years, Nghi proposed stronger exchanges of experience and enhanced education for young Party members on the tradition of solidarity and mutual support between the two Parties, thereby contributing to bilateral ties as well as global goals of justice, democracy and sustainable development.



Later the same day, Nghi also met with Arun Kumar, Politburo member of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M).



Kumar congratulated Vietnam on the success of the 14th National CPV Congress and To Lam on his elections as Party General Secretary and then State President of Vietnam by the 16th National Assembly.



He said he has closely followed Vietnam’s renewal process and admired the country’s achievements over the past 40 years, expressing confidence in Vietnam’s determination to realise its development goals in the new era.



Nghi highly valued the CPI-M’s steadfast adherence to the fundamental principles of communism and voiced his belief that under the leadership of General Secretary Marian Alexander Baby, the party would continue adopting appropriate policies to strengthen its role and influence in India’s political arena for a prosperous and equitable India.



He stressed the importance of further strengthening experience sharing, solidarity and mutual support between the two Parties, contributing positively to bilateral relations as well as global goals of justice, democracy and sustainable development./.

VNA