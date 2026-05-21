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Top leader urges green, self-reliant materials industry

Vietnam must develop its materials industry in a green, sustainable and self-reliant direction with international competitiveness, in line with global commitments, while ensuring the highest national interests, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam said at a working session in Hanoi on May 21.

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Top leader calls for strategic quantum technology development plan

Top leader calls for strategic quantum technology development plan

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has stressed the need for deeper, more systematic and strategic research to finalise a comprehensive national quantum technology development plan that serves Vietnam’s development goals while ensuring strategic autonomy.

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Ninh Binh captivates visitors with heritage flower seasons

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Historic sites bearing the imprint of President Ho Chi Minh

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May brings memories and deep respect as Vietnamese people commemorate President Ho Chi Minh, the leader who devoted his life to national independence and the people’s happiness. The 136th anniversary of his birth is not only a time for remembrance, but also an opportunity to reflect on the values he left behind as part of Vietnam’s spiritual heritage.

Ho Chi Minh’s global legacy resonates across continents

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Vietnam treasures ties with Croatia: PM

Vietnam treasures ties with Croatia: PM

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President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday celebrated abroad

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PM highlights science-technology as key to national development

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Essence of Hue preserved in fresh lotus tea

Essence of Hue preserved in fresh lotus tea

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Tua Chua tea emerges as a high-value crop in Dien Bien

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From the north-western province of Dien Bien, Tua Chua tea is steadily gaining ground in the agricultural market. Combining rare tea resources with modern processing, it has become both a cultural symbol and a key source of local income.