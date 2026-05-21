Top leader urges green, self-reliant materials industry

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Lao youth official lauds Vietnam’s ambitious development goals
At the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the country’s ambitious development goals and long-term vision have drawn strong attention from young leaders and researchers in Laos.
Da Nang expands tourism space at world’s most beautiful village
Recognised as one of the world’s 50 most beautiful villages in 2025, Cam Thanh coconut village in Hoi An Dong ward, the central coastal city of Da Nang, is attracting between 6,000 and 7,000 visitors a day.
Ninh Binh captivates visitors with heritage flower seasons
The northern province of Ninh Binh is drawing visitors not only with its dramatic mountains and cave systems, but also with vibrant flower seasons unfolding across its heritage landscapes. The combination of natural scenery and immersive live performances is turning the former imperial capital into an increasingly popular destination for seasonal tourism.
Prime Minister receives DPRK Ambassador
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on May 20 hosted a reception for Ambassador of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to Vietnam Ri Sung Guk.
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung holds phone talks with New Zealand counterpart
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung held a phone conversation with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on May 20 at the Government headquarters in Hanoi.
Vietnam, Cuba vow to further strengthen special ties
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung received Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes in Hanoi on May 20, during which the two sides pledged to enhance the two countries’ special relationship.
Prime Minister meets Deputy US Trade Representative
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung received Ambassador Rick Switzer, Deputy US Trade Representative, in Hanoi on May 20, during his working visit to Vietnam.
Exhibition brings university heritage to life through art and technology
A special multi-sensory exhibition titled “120 Years of Vietnam National University, Hanoi – A Tradition of Excellence and Liberal Education” is taking place at 19 Le Thanh Tong Street, the birthplace of Vietnam’s modern higher education.
Vietnam, India strengthen defence cooperation
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and State President To Lam called for stronger and more effective Vietnam–India defence cooperation at a reception in Hanoi on May 19 for Indian Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh, highlighting the momentum to translate high-level commitments into deeper and practical collaboration under the bilateral Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Vietnam seeks Croatia’s support in removing EC’s IUU yellow card
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung has requested Croatia to urge the European Commission (EC) to soon remove its “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood exports over illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
Historic sites bearing the imprint of President Ho Chi Minh
May brings memories and deep respect as Vietnamese people commemorate President Ho Chi Minh, the leader who devoted his life to national independence and the people’s happiness. The 136th anniversary of his birth is not only a time for remembrance, but also an opportunity to reflect on the values he left behind as part of Vietnam’s spiritual heritage.
Ho Chi Minh’s global legacy resonates across continents
From China to France and the Republic of Korea, the legacy of President Ho Chi Minh continues to inspire people across generations and cultures. Marking the 136th anniversary of his birth, scholars, overseas Vietnamese communities and local residents reflected on how his ideals of independence, resilience and humanity still carry global relevance today.
Vietnam strengthens national image through cultural identity
Throughout his life, President Ho Chi Minh placed special emphasis on the development of Vietnamese culture and people, highlighting the importance and pioneering role of culture as a guiding light leading the nation to victory.
Prime Minister receives Russian Ambassador to Vietnam
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on May 18 received Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko at the Government headquarters in Hanoi.
Top legislator urges renovation in leadership, working style
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man has called for renovation in leadership, direction, management and working style.
Vietnam treasures ties with Croatia: PM
Vietnam always values strengthening and expanding relations with its traditional friends in Europe, including Croatia, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung while receiving Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman in Hanoi on May 18.
President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday celebrated abroad
A wide range of activities have been recently held in Hiroshima (Japan), and Brussels (Belgium), to celebrate the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh, a great patriot who paved the way for Vietnam’s national liberation, and a major influential figure in world history.
PM highlights science-technology as key to national development
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has emphasised science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as the foundation, driving force and leading strategic breakthrough for Vietnam to enter a new development era, saying national development requires a strong shift in the growth model.
Essence of Hue preserved in fresh lotus tea
At the Hue Tien Y white lotus pond in Phu Xuan ward of Hue city, artisan Vo Dai Phong tends the lotus flowers used to make lotus tea. In early May, the lotus flowers begin to bloom, marking the start of the tea-scenting season.
Tua Chua tea emerges as a high-value crop in Dien Bien
From the north-western province of Dien Bien, Tua Chua tea is steadily gaining ground in the agricultural market. Combining rare tea resources with modern processing, it has become both a cultural symbol and a key source of local income.