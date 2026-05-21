Vietnam steps up implementation of ethnic affairs strategy

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E10 biofuel expected to support green energy transition
E10 biofuel will officially be distributed nationwide from June 1 under the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s roadmap on energy transition and environmentally friendly fuel use.
Average SIPAS 2025 reaches 83.09%
The Ministry of Home Affairs on May 11 announced the results of the 2025 Satisfaction Index of Public Administrative Services (SIPAS 2025), measuring public satisfaction with services provided by state administrative agencies.
Ho Chi Minh Thought guides development path: Top leader
In an article written on the occasion of President Ho Chi Minh’s 136th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890 – 2026), Party General Secretary and State President To Lam affirmed that “Ho Chi Minh Thought serves as a guiding light along our development path.”
Hanoi approves and adjusts investment policies for six major projects
At its second session for the 2026–2031 term, the Hanoi People’s Council approved and adjusted investment policies for six major projects covering transport infrastructure, healthcare and wastewater treatment.
Hai Phong tops 2025 administrative reform rankings
The northern port citty of Hai Phong has consistently recorded strong performance in public administration reform and service delivery indices. A total of 19 out of 34 localities recorded Public Administrative Reform Index scores above the national average, while all 34 localities scored over 80%.
Free regular health check-ups, screening for all people
The Prime Minister has issued Directive No. 17/CT-TTg dated May 6, 2026 on organising regular and free health check-ups and screening services for all people.
Hanoi economy maintains growth momentum in first four months of 2026
In the first four months of 2026, Hanoi’s socio-economic situation remained stable, with many indicators recording positive results.
Vietnam’s outbound investment surges in first four months of 2026
Vietnamese firms invested nearly 714 million USD abroad in the first four months of 2026, up 2.3-fold year-on-year, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.
Seven export items top 5 billion USD in first four months of 2026
In the first four months of 2026, seven export items recorded turnover exceeding 5 billion USD, accounting for 69.1% of the country’s total export value. Among them, electronics, computers and components topped the list with 43.624 billion USD.
Key activities during Humanitarian Month 2026
Humanitarian Month 2026 will take place nationwide throughout May under the theme “80 Years - A Humanitarian Journey for the Community”, aiming to further spread the spirit of compassion across society.
FDI flows to Vietnam reaches 18.24 billion USD in four months
Total registered foreign direct investment (FDI) into Vietnam, including newly registered and adjusted capital, plus foreign investors’ contributions and share purchases, hit 18.24 billion USD as of April 27, up 32% year-on-year, reported the Ministry of Finance’s National Statistics Office.
International arrivals hit a record 8.8 million in first four months
Vietnam welcomed 8.8 million international visitors in the first four months of this year, up 14.6% year on year and marking the highest figure ever recorded for the period.
Vietnam’s economy grows as living standards improve
Fifty-one years after the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975–2026), Vietnam has made significant socio-economic progress, with GDP exceeding 514 billion USD in 2025, ranking among the world’s 32 largest economies and fourth in ASEAN.
Vietnam-Sri Lanka traditional friendship
At the invitation of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Party General Secretary and President To Lam, accompanied by a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, is paying a state visit to Sri Lanka from May 7-8.
Vietnam-India Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Vietnam and India have issued a Joint Statement on Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries on the occasion of the state visit to India from May 5-7 by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam.
Vietnam makes practical contributions to ASEAN
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung is leading a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines on May 7–8 at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr, Chair of ASEAN 2026. Since joining ASEAN on July 28, 1995, Vietnam has remained a proactive and responsible member, making important contributions to ASEAN Community building and regional peace, stability and cooperation.
Import-export turnover up over 24%
In the first four months of 2026, Vietnam’s total import–export turnover was estimated at 344.17 billion USD, up 24.2% year on year, with exports rising 19.7% and imports climbing 28.7%, resulting in a trade deficit of 7.11 billion USD.
Vietnam - India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, accompanied by a high-level Vietnamese delegation, paid a State visit to the Republic of India from May 5-7 at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Vietnam’s first university tops at THE Awards Asia 2026
Within the framework of the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia Universities Summit 2026, held from April 21 to 24, 2026 in Hong Kong (China), Phenikaa University was honoured with the “Leadership and Management Team of the Year” award at the THE Awards Asia 2026.
Construction begins on Phan Thiet Airport’s civil aviation component
The project is designed to meet 4E airport standards, with a capacity of 2 million passengers per year by 2030 and total investment of nearly 3.9 trillion VND (148 million USD).