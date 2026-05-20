Politics

Disciplinary action taken against Party members in Bac Ninh, Quang Ninh

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission considered and decided disciplinary measures for several Party members with wrongdoings in the Party organisations of Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh during its six session in Hanoi on May 8 and 20.

Tran Sy Thanh, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the committee’s Inspection Commission chairs the commission's meeting (Photo: VNA)
Tran Sy Thanh, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the committee’s Inspection Commission chairs the commission's meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission considered and decided disciplinary measures for several Party members with wrongdoings in the Party organisations of Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh during its six session in Hanoi on May 8 and 20.

In Quang Ninh province, the commission found that Nguyen Duc Thanh, member of the provincial Party Committee's Standing Board, Secretary of the Party Committee of the provincial People’s Council and Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Council; and Diep Van Chien, member of the provincial Party Committee's Standing Board and head of the provincial Party Committee’s Internal Affairs Commission, have shown degradation in political ideology, morality and lifestyle.

According to the commission, the two officials violated Party regulations and State laws in performing their assigned duties, particularly in prevention and combat of corruption, wastefulness and negative practices. They were also found to have breached regulations on things Party members are prohibited from doing and rules on setting exemplary example, causing very serious consequences and severely affecting the reputation of Party organisations and local authorities, agencies and units.

In the Party organisation of former Bac Giang province, now part of Bac Ninh province, Bui Van Hai, former member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Delegation and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council, was found to have violated Party regulations and State laws in performing their assigned duties, particularly in prevention and combat of corruption, wastefulness and negative practices, and have breached regulations on things Party members are prohibited from doing and rules on setting exemplary example, causing very serious consequences and damaging the reputation of Party organisations and local authorities, agencies and units.

Other former provincial officials, including Nguyen Van Linh, former Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee; Lai Thanh Son, former member of the provincial Party Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Standing Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Bac Giang; Trinh Huu Thang, former member of the provincial Party Committee and Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment; Bui The Son, former member of the provincial Party Committee and Director of the provincial Department of Transport; Pham Giang, former member of the provincial Party Committee and Director of the province’s Department of Construction; Nguyen Tien Coi, former member of the provincial Party Committee and Director of the province’s Department of Finance; Nguyen Van Khai, former member of the provincial Party Committee and Director of the province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development; and Nguyen Van Son, former vice Director of the provincial Department of Transport, were also found to have violated Party regulations and State laws in the course of performing their duties, including in prevention and control of corruption, wastefulness and negative practices, and have infringed regulations on things a Party member is banned to do and rules on Party member's responsibility of setting an example, resulting in serious consequences and harming the reputation of relevant organisations and agencies.

After considering the nature, severity and consequences of the violations, the commission decided to issue warnings against Nguyen Van Linh, Lai Thanh Son, Trinh Huu Thang, Bui The Son, Pham Giang, Nguyen Tien Coi, Nguyen Van Khai and Nguyen Van Son.

The commission proposed that competent authorities consider disciplinary measures against Nguyen Duc Thanh, Diep Van Chien and Bui Van Hai.

During the same session, the commission reviewed and settled denunciations involving two Party organisations and two Party members, handled appeals related to Party disciplinary measures in two cases, and concluded on several other important matters./.

VNA
#Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission #disciplinary measures #degradation in political ideology #Party regulations
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