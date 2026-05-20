Politics

Prime Minister receives Deputy US Trade Representative

The Vietnamese Government will continue to work closely with the US side to soon finalise the agreement, thereby further deepening economic, trade, and investment cooperation as the main driving force for bilateral relations, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and Ambassador Rick Switzer, Deputy US Trade Representative, in Hanoi on May 20, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and Ambassador Rick Switzer, Deputy US Trade Representative, in Hanoi on May 20, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung received Ambassador Rick Switzer, Deputy US Trade Representative, in Hanoi on May 20, during his working visit to Vietnam.

At the meeting, PM Hung appreciated the achievements in Vietnam – US cooperation in recent years across political-diplomatic, economic and trade, defence and security, science and technology, and innovation sectors, as well as collaboration on international and regional issues of mutual concern.

He expressed his hope that both sides will continue to closely coordinate in deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, bringing practical benefits to the people of both countries, and contributing to peace, stability, development, and prosperity for the region and the world, in line with the directions of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and US President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Hung welcomed the positive results achieved in negotiations on a fair, and balanced Vietnam – US reciprocal trade agreement and praised the role of the Office of the US Trade Representative and Ambassador Switzer personally.

The host affirmed that the Vietnamese Government will continue to work closely with the US side to soon finalise the agreement, thereby further deepening economic, trade, and investment cooperation as the main driving force for bilateral relations. He emphasised that the Vietnamese Government always welcomes and is ready to provide the most favourable conditions for US businesses to expand investment and conduct successful, effective operations in Vietnam, contributing to Vietnam’s development goals.

According to Prime Minister Hung, Vietnam does not have a policy of overcapacity, and Vietnamese businesses operate under market mechanisms. The two economies are complementary rather than directly competitive.

Vietnamese law strictly prohibits all forms of forced labour, he said, adding the country has actively participated in and implemented related international commitments, including International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions and free trade agreements (FTAs).

Firmly combating and strictly handling violations of intellectual property rights is a priority for Vietnam, linked with the innovation of development models and the implementation of Resolution 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation, and digital transformation, he affirmed.

Ambassador Switzer expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Hung for taking the time to meet him, conveying the congratulations of President Donald Trump and US leaders to the Prime Minister on his new important position.

Acknowledging the positive outcomes in bilateral relations, including economic and trade cooperation in recent years, Ambassador Switzer emphasised that Vietnam is one of the US’s leading important partners, with economic and trade cooperation making a positive contribution to the overall development of bilateral relations.

Highlighting the importance of a reciprocal trade agreement for bilateral economic and trade cooperation, he praised the positive cooperation and goodwill of Vietnamese ministries, agencies, and the government negotiating team in recent times.

He affirmed that the Office of the US Trade Representative and he personally will continue to closely coordinate with Vietnamese ministries and agencies, making every effort to achieve the agreement soon, thereby contributing positively to the further development of bilateral relations in the future./.

VNA
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