☀️ Morning digest on May 20

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and State President To Lam called for stronger and more effective Vietnam–India defence cooperation at a reception in Hanoi on May 19 for Indian Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh, highlighting the momentum to translate high-level commitments into deeper and practical collaboration under the bilateral Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



Welcoming the Indian officer’s official visit to Vietnam, the top leader said it helped realise the newly upgraded Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reflecting the two countries’ shared vision, strategic convergence and commitment to substantive cooperation. Read full story



- From now until 2030, housing for sale will remain necessary, but rental housing must be identified as a strategic pillar, especially in major urban centres, industrial zones, labour migration hubs and areas where housing prices far exceed people’s income levels, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has said.​

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam chairs a working session on May 19, 2026 with the Government's Party Committee and relevant ministries and agencies on the implementation of Directive No. 34-CT/TW dated May 24, 2024 issued by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on strengthening the Party’s leadership over social housing development in the new context. (Photo: VNA)

The leader made the statement while chairing a working session on May 19 with the Government Party Committee and relevant ministries and agencies on the implementation of Directive No. 34-CT/TW dated May 24, 2024 issued by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on strengthening the Party’s leadership over social housing development in the new context. Read full story



- Vietnam and Croatia agreed to strengthen the role of their foreign ministries in coordinating bilateral relations and expedite the establishment of a Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation to boost the effectiveness of trade and investment ties.



The agreement was reached during talks in Hanoi on May 19 between Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman, who is on an official visit to Vietnam. Read full story



- The Vietnamese Government maintains the consistent policy of promoting a balanced and sustainable economic and trade relationship with the US, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan stated at a meeting with US trade officials in Hanoi on May 19.



Receiving Deputy US Trade Representative Ambassador Rick Switzer, Tuan noted that the visit by Switzer and the US trade delegation came as the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is advancing in a more substantive and effective manner across all pillars of cooperation. Read full story



- National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh on May 19 hosted Higashiue Shinichi, Chairman of Japan's Tokushukai Medical Group and representatives of Vietnamese tech giant FPT Corporation, highlighting expanding Vietnam–Japan healthcare cooperation focused on technology, workforce training and system development to improve service quality and public health.



Thanh highlighted the strong momentum in Vietnam–Japan relations with growing political trust, particularly following the elevation of ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in December 2023 and the visit to Vietnam by Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae in May 2026. Read full story



- Vietnam attaches importance to and wants to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the US, with economic, trade and investment cooperation continuing to serve as a major pillar of the bilateral ties, Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang said on May 19.



At a meeting in Hanoi with US Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer, Quang noted that the relations between the two countries have expanded significantly in both scope and depth over the past more than three decades since the normalisation and more than two years after the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Read full story



- The Thai Embassy in Vietnam and the Thai naval vessel HTMS Prachuap Khiri Khan on May 19 held a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic relations (1976–2026), the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh, and the launch of a photo exhibition honouring the late Vietnamese leader.



Addressing the event, Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya said the two countries have built a close and enduring friendship over the past five decades through strong political, economic and people-to-people connections./. Read full story