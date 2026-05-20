Politics

☀️ Morning digest on May 20

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on May 20

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and State President To Lam called for stronger and more effective Vietnam–India defence cooperation at a reception in Hanoi on May 19 for Indian Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh, highlighting the momentum to translate high-level commitments into deeper and practical collaboration under the bilateral Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Welcoming the Indian officer’s official visit to Vietnam, the top leader said it helped realise the newly upgraded Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reflecting the two countries’ shared vision, strategic convergence and commitment to substantive cooperation. Read full story

- From now until 2030, housing for sale will remain necessary, but rental housing must be identified as a strategic pillar, especially in major urban centres, industrial zones, labour migration hubs and areas where housing prices far exceed people’s income levels, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has said.​

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam chairs a working session on May 19, 2026 with the Government's Party Committee and relevant ministries and agencies on the implementation of Directive No. 34-CT/TW dated May 24, 2024 issued by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on strengthening the Party’s leadership over social housing development in the new context. (Photo: VNA)

The leader made the statement while chairing a working session on May 19 with the Government Party Committee and relevant ministries and agencies on the implementation of Directive No. 34-CT/TW dated May 24, 2024 issued by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on strengthening the Party’s leadership over social housing development in the new context. Read full story

- Vietnam and Croatia agreed to strengthen the role of their foreign ministries in coordinating bilateral relations and expedite the establishment of a Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation to boost the effectiveness of trade and investment ties.

The agreement was reached during talks in Hanoi on May 19 between Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman, who is on an official visit to Vietnam. Read full story

- The Vietnamese Government maintains the consistent policy of promoting a balanced and sustainable economic and trade relationship with the US, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan stated at a meeting with US trade officials in Hanoi on May 19.

Receiving Deputy US Trade Representative Ambassador Rick Switzer, Tuan noted that the visit by Switzer and the US trade delegation came as the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is advancing in a more substantive and effective manner across all pillars of cooperation. Read full story

- National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh on May 19 hosted Higashiue Shinichi, Chairman of Japan's Tokushukai Medical Group and representatives of Vietnamese tech giant FPT Corporation, highlighting expanding Vietnam–Japan healthcare cooperation focused on technology, workforce training and system development to improve service quality and public health.

Thanh highlighted the strong momentum in Vietnam–Japan relations with growing political trust, particularly following the elevation of ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in December 2023 and the visit to Vietnam by Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae in May 2026. Read full story

- Vietnam attaches importance to and wants to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the US, with economic, trade and investment cooperation continuing to serve as a major pillar of the bilateral ties, Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang said on May 19.

At a meeting in Hanoi with US Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer, Quang noted that the relations between the two countries have expanded significantly in both scope and depth over the past more than three decades since the normalisation and more than two years after the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Read full story

- The Thai Embassy in Vietnam and the Thai naval vessel HTMS Prachuap Khiri Khan on May 19 held a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic relations (1976–2026), the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh, and the launch of a photo exhibition honouring the late Vietnamese leader.

Addressing the event, Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya said the two countries have built a close and enduring friendship over the past five decades through strong political, economic and people-to-people connections./. Read full story

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Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang (R) and US Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam wants to boost stronger economic, trade ties with US: Minister

Quang said the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and relevant agencies are willing to work closely with the US side to address existing challenges, advance substantive and mutually beneficial cooperation, and ensure balanced interests for businesses and citizens of both countries.

Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong and Macau Le Duc Hanh and representatives of Vietnamese agencies in Hong Kong offer flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Tai Kwun heritage site. (Photo: VNA)

Historic relic sites in Hong Kong inspire national pride among overseas Vietnamese

In addition to Tai Kwun, Hong Kong is home to several other historic landmarks linked to President Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary activities in the early 20th century, including Sung Wong Toi Park, where a stone from Sung Wong Toi Hill marks the site where he convened the conference leading to the establishment of the CPV. House No. 186 Tam Kung also served as one of his secret residences before his arrest.

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman hold talks in Hanoi on May 19, 2026. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam always treasures bilateral relations with Croatia: FM

Welcoming the first-ever visit to Vietnam by a Croatian foreign minister since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1994, Trung described the trip as a strong signal of Croatia’s commitment to expanding multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam. He affirmed that Vietnam always treasures relations with traditional friends, with Croatia regarded as one of its priority partners in the Balkan region.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (R) receives Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman. (Photo: VGP)

Vietnam, Croatia seek to enhance defence cooperation

Affirming that Vietnam always values its traditional friendship with countries in the Balkan region, with Croatia regarded as one of its priority partners, Giang spoke highly of bilateral collaboration achievements in politics-diplomacy, economy, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) presents the first-class Labour Order to NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Doan Anh on May 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Doan Anh awarded first-class Labour Order

On behalf of Party and State leaders, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man presented the noble reward to Anh, describing him as a well-trained official who has matured through practical experience and held many important leadership positions within the Party, State, military and local administrations.

Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang (right) and Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman at their meeting in Hanoi on May 19 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Croatia seek stronger law enforcement cooperation

In recent years, the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) and Croatian partners have carried out various practical cooperation activities, including the signing of a cooperation agreement on fire prevention, firefighting, search and rescue as well as coordination in verifying criminal information at the request of the Croatian INTERPOL Office.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang and Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh review the guard of honour of the Vietnam People's Army at the welcome ceremony for the latter in Hanoi on May 19, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Indian Defence Minister pays official visit to Vietnam

Following the ceremony, the two sides held talks during which the Vietnamese minister emphasised the significance of the visit as the two countries celebrate the 10th anniversary of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and recently upgraded ties to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership under the spirit of “Shared Vision, Strategic Convergence and Substantive Cooperation,” during the state visit to India by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam from May 5-8.

Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Phan Minh Giang congratulates NZMAM 2026 on its great success. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam supports first Model ASEAN Meeting in New Zealand

As the coordinator for ASEAN-New Zealand relations for the 2024-2027 period, Vietnam remains committed to closely coordinating with New Zealand and ASEAN member states to further deepen the newly established Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, bringing more practical benefits to people and contributing more effectively to peace, stability, prosperity and sustainable development for both sides and the wider region.

The meeting between Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet and leader of the Alcomet factory. (Photo courtesy of the Vietnamese Embassy in Bulgaria)

Vietnam, Bulgaria expand cooperation between key localities

Ambassador Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet noted that the Vietnam – Bulgaria Strategic Partnership has opened up fresh opportunities for cooperation in logistics, maritime transport, port operations, information technology, education and coastal tourism.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (first, right) presents the National Assembly’s resolution on the establishment of Dong Nai city to local officials at the ceremony on May 18, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

City status marks great turning point for Dong Nai: top leader

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam noted that the new status requires a new development vision; a larger development space demands stronger governance capacity; and greater pride must be transformed into a greater sense of responsibility toward the people and the nation.