Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on May 19

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on May 19

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- A delegation representing the Party Central Committee, State President, National Assembly, and Government laid a wreath at Ho Chi Minh mausoleum in Hanoi on May 19 to pay tribute to the late leader on his 136th birth anniversary.

Attending the ceremony were Politburo members, including General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam attended a ceremony in Hanoi on May 19 to award 80-, 75- and 70-year Party membership badges to 34 veteran Party members in the capital on the occasion of the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890–2026).

On this occasion, the Hanoi Party Organisation presented the badges to 8,511 members with at least 30 years of Party membership, including 36 members receiving 80-year badges, 12 receiving 75-year badges and 38 receiving 70-year badges. Read full story

- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on May 19 held a ceremony to present the first-class Labour Order to NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Doan Anh in recognition of his outstanding contributions to national development.

On behalf of Party and State leaders, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man presented the noble reward to Anh, describing him as a well-trained official who has matured through practical experience and held many important leadership positions within the Party, State, military and local administrations. Read full story

- A groundbreaking ceremony for the National Highway 1A spatial axis project associated with urban renovation and reconstruction was held in Hanoi on May 19, with National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man in attendance.

The project covers the section from Ring Road No.1 to the Cau Gie interchange and is considered one of the capital city’s key transport infrastructure projects. Read full story

- Construction began on the expansion of the international passenger terminal (Terminal T2) at Da Nang International Airport on May 19, with total investment nearing 1.5 trillion VND (nearly 57 million USD).

The project, invested by the Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation Joint Stocks Company (AHT), aims to meet rising demand in the international aviation market while enhancing operational capacity and passenger services. Read full story

- The Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security on May 19 held a conference in Hanoi to launch the ministry’s shared software system for temporary residence declarations for foreigners and lodging notifications for Vietnamese citizens.

Colonel Pham Hoang Diep, Deputy Director of the Immigration Department, said the rollout of the shared platform marks an important step toward a more synchronised and modern approach to residence and foreigner management. Read full story

- University Medical Center Ho Chi Minh City has successfully performed Vietnam’s first awake brain surgery on a paediatric patient, marking a major milestone in neurosurgery and opening up new opportunities to preserve neurological function and long-term quality of life for children with high-risk brain tumours.

The hospital announced on May 19 that the patient, a 12-year-old boy, recovered well after surgery, remained fully conscious and showed no new focal neurological deficits. Post-operative imaging indicated that the tumour had been almost completely removed. Doctors are continuing close monitoring and preparing further treatment plans to support the child’s full recovery. Read full story./.

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NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) presents the first-class Labour Order to NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Doan Anh on May 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Doan Anh awarded first-class Labour Order

On behalf of Party and State leaders, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man presented the noble reward to Anh, describing him as a well-trained official who has matured through practical experience and held many important leadership positions within the Party, State, military and local administrations.

Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang (right) and Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman at their meeting in Hanoi on May 19 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Croatia seek stronger law enforcement cooperation

In recent years, the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) and Croatian partners have carried out various practical cooperation activities, including the signing of a cooperation agreement on fire prevention, firefighting, search and rescue as well as coordination in verifying criminal information at the request of the Croatian INTERPOL Office.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang and Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh review the guard of honour of the Vietnam People's Army at the welcome ceremony for the latter in Hanoi on May 19, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Indian Defence Minister pays official visit to Vietnam

Following the ceremony, the two sides held talks during which the Vietnamese minister emphasised the significance of the visit as the two countries celebrate the 10th anniversary of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and recently upgraded ties to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership under the spirit of “Shared Vision, Strategic Convergence and Substantive Cooperation,” during the state visit to India by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam from May 5-8.

Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Phan Minh Giang congratulates NZMAM 2026 on its great success. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam supports first Model ASEAN Meeting in New Zealand

As the coordinator for ASEAN-New Zealand relations for the 2024-2027 period, Vietnam remains committed to closely coordinating with New Zealand and ASEAN member states to further deepen the newly established Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, bringing more practical benefits to people and contributing more effectively to peace, stability, prosperity and sustainable development for both sides and the wider region.

The meeting between Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet and leader of the Alcomet factory. (Photo courtesy of the Vietnamese Embassy in Bulgaria)

Vietnam, Bulgaria expand cooperation between key localities

Ambassador Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet noted that the Vietnam – Bulgaria Strategic Partnership has opened up fresh opportunities for cooperation in logistics, maritime transport, port operations, information technology, education and coastal tourism.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (first, right) presents the National Assembly’s resolution on the establishment of Dong Nai city to local officials at the ceremony on May 18, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

City status marks great turning point for Dong Nai: top leader

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam noted that the new status requires a new development vision; a larger development space demands stronger governance capacity; and greater pride must be transformed into a greater sense of responsibility toward the people and the nation.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung receives Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman in Hanoi on May 18. Photo: VNA

Vietnam treasures ties with Croatia: PM

Vietnam and Croatia should strive to double bilateral trade turnover from the current level of 161 million USD; study the establishment of a Joint Committee on Economic Cooperation to create a long-term, stable, and effective framework for collaboration, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

At the working session between NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and standing members of the NA's Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman urges renovation in leadership, working style

The NA's Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs has moved fast to reshuffle its organisation after the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th NA, updating its work agenda to match new directives set out in the resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress and the first Congress of the NA Party Organisation for the 2025–2030 term.

Delegates visit a photo exhibition about the career of President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy of peace, friendship honoured in Japan

Consul General Trinh Thi Mai Phuong said the celebration was an occasion for Vietnamese people at home and abroad to express profound gratitude and respect for President Ho Chi Minh – the great leader of the Vietnamese nation, a national liberation hero and a great man of culture.

Delegates pose for a group photo at the welcoming ceremony for the ship. (Photo: VNA)

Thailand's naval ship pays friendship visit to Ho Chi Minh City

The visit is expected to strengthen mutual trust and cooperation between the defence ministries of Vietnam and Thailand, as well as between the two countries’ navies, while contributing to activities marking 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.