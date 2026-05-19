☕ Afternoon briefing on May 19

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- A delegation representing the Party Central Committee, State President, National Assembly, and Government laid a wreath at Ho Chi Minh mausoleum in Hanoi on May 19 to pay tribute to the late leader on his 136th birth anniversary.



Attending the ceremony were Politburo members, including General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam attended a ceremony in Hanoi on May 19 to award 80-, 75- and 70-year Party membership badges to 34 veteran Party members in the capital on the occasion of the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890–2026).



On this occasion, the Hanoi Party Organisation presented the badges to 8,511 members with at least 30 years of Party membership, including 36 members receiving 80-year badges, 12 receiving 75-year badges and 38 receiving 70-year badges. Read full story



- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on May 19 held a ceremony to present the first-class Labour Order to NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Doan Anh in recognition of his outstanding contributions to national development.



On behalf of Party and State leaders, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man presented the noble reward to Anh, describing him as a well-trained official who has matured through practical experience and held many important leadership positions within the Party, State, military and local administrations. Read full story



- A groundbreaking ceremony for the National Highway 1A spatial axis project associated with urban renovation and reconstruction was held in Hanoi on May 19, with National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man in attendance.



The project covers the section from Ring Road No.1 to the Cau Gie interchange and is considered one of the capital city’s key transport infrastructure projects. Read full story



- Construction began on the expansion of the international passenger terminal (Terminal T2) at Da Nang International Airport on May 19, with total investment nearing 1.5 trillion VND (nearly 57 million USD).



The project, invested by the Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation Joint Stocks Company (AHT), aims to meet rising demand in the international aviation market while enhancing operational capacity and passenger services. Read full story



- The Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security on May 19 held a conference in Hanoi to launch the ministry’s shared software system for temporary residence declarations for foreigners and lodging notifications for Vietnamese citizens.



Colonel Pham Hoang Diep, Deputy Director of the Immigration Department, said the rollout of the shared platform marks an important step toward a more synchronised and modern approach to residence and foreigner management. Read full story



- University Medical Center Ho Chi Minh City has successfully performed Vietnam’s first awake brain surgery on a paediatric patient, marking a major milestone in neurosurgery and opening up new opportunities to preserve neurological function and long-term quality of life for children with high-risk brain tumours.



The hospital announced on May 19 that the patient, a 12-year-old boy, recovered well after surgery, remained fully conscious and showed no new focal neurological deficits. Post-operative imaging indicated that the tumour had been almost completely removed. Doctors are continuing close monitoring and preparing further treatment plans to support the child’s full recovery. Read full story./.

VNA