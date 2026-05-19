Politics

Vietnam, Croatia seek to enhance defence cooperation

Affirming that Vietnam always values its traditional friendship with countries in the Balkan region, with Croatia regarded as one of its priority partners, Giang spoke highly of bilateral collaboration achievements in politics-diplomacy, economy, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (R) receives Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman. (Photo: VGP)
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (R) receives Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman. (Photo: VGP)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang highlighted potential for defence cooperation between Vietnam and Croatia while receiving Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman in Hanoi on May 19.

Affirming that Vietnam always values its traditional friendship with countries in the Balkan region, with Croatia regarded as one of its priority partners, Giang spoke highly of bilateral collaboration achievements in politics-diplomacy, economy, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

He reiterated that Vietnam consistently pursues its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, resilience, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, along with diversification and multilateralisation of external relations. He also reaffirmed Vietnam’s “Four No’s” defence policy and expressed the country’s desire to expand bilateral and multilateral defence ties on the basis of equality and mutual respect for shared interests, thereby contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Giang expressed his hope that the European minister will continue supporting cooperation between the two defence ministries, focusing on delegation exchanges, particularly at high levels; the signing of cooperation agreements; collaboration in training, defence industry and United Nations peacekeeping operations; and coordination within the framework of Vietnam–European Union cooperation.

He added that Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence stands ready to welcome Croatian defence delegations seeking cooperation opportunities based on the needs and interests of both sides, as well as to receive Croatian military personnel for Vietnamese language studies and international defence officials’ courses at Vietnamese military academies and schools.

On this occasion, Giang also invited Croatian enterprises to participate in the third Vietnam Defence Expo, scheduled for this December.

For his part, Minister Gordan Grlić Radman said he was pleased and honoured to visit the headquarters of Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence on the occasion of the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890-2026). He affirmed that Vietnam is an important partner of Croatia in Southeast Asia and expressed Croatia’s desire to expand cooperation with the country in line with the interests and needs of both nations, particularly in the field of defence./.

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#Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang #Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman Croatia
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