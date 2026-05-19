Vietnamese community in Thailand honours President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy

​Bangkok (VNA) – Representatives of the Vietnamese community in Thailand gathered on May 19 at the Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site and the Thai-Vietnamese Friendship Village in Na Chok village, Nong Yat commune, Muang district, Nakhon Phanom province to commemorate the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh.

Addressing the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung underscored President Ho Chi Minh’s humanistic ideals, spirit of tolerance and aspirations for peace and justice, saying they continue to inspire movements for national independence, human rights and social progress worldwide.

He said the late leader’s revolutionary activities in Thailand remain a cherished chapter in history, preserved with pride and deep respect by generations of overseas Vietnamese. According to the ambassador, the Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site in Nakhon Phanom has become not only a place of historical remembrance but also a symbol of community solidarity and the enduring friendship between Vietnam and Thailand.

This year’s commemoration coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Thailand. Hung noted that bilateral relations have expanded strongly and comprehensively over the past five decades across politics, security, defence, economy, trade, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

He expressed confidence that the friendship built on historical bonds, mutual understanding and sincere affection would continue to deepen, contributing to peace and sustainable prosperity for both nations.

Governor of Nakhon Phanom province Adisak Noisuwan described the Thai-Vietnamese Friendship Village and the Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site as important historical and cultural landmarks that help foster the close friendship between the two countries.

For Vietnamese in Thailand, the annual commemoration in Nakhon Phanom carries profound meaning as the area was closely linked to President Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary journey abroad in search of national salvation.

Nguyen Thi Hong Mao, 76, shared emotionally that every year on President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday, Vietnamese expatriates come together to organise a solemn ceremony and hope to preserve the tradition for future generations so that his image remains forever in the hearts of Vietnamese people in Thailand and around the world.

Duong Van Tang, who travelled from Mukdahan province to attend the event, said that although he has lived far from his homeland, his thoughts and affection have always been directed toward Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh, expressing gratitude to the late leader for bringing independence and freedom to the nation.

Meanwhile, Bui Thi Xuan from Sakon Nakhon province said she teaches her seven grandchildren Vietnamese every day while sharing stories about President Ho Chi Minh’s life and contributions so they will always remember his legacy.

The commemoration also included charitable activities and scholarship awards for disadvantaged students, helping promote solidarity and compassion within the community while further strengthening Vietnam-Thailand friendship./.

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