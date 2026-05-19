Politics

NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Doan Anh awarded first-class Labour Order

On behalf of Party and State leaders, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man presented the noble reward to Anh, describing him as a well-trained official who has matured through practical experience and held many important leadership positions within the Party, State, military and local administrations.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) presents the first-class Labour Order to NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Doan Anh on May 19. (Photo: VNA)
NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) presents the first-class Labour Order to NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Doan Anh on May 19. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on May 19 held a ceremony to present the first-class Labour Order to NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Doan Anh in recognition of his outstanding contributions to national development.

On behalf of Party and State leaders, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man presented the noble reward to Anh, describing him as a well-trained official who has matured through practical experience and held many important leadership positions within the Party, State, military and local administrations.

According to the top legislator, Anh has consistently demonstrated strong political steadfastness, a high sense of responsibility, innovative thinking and close engagement with grassroots realities while maintaining solidarity and exemplary conduct as a Party member and official.

Anh previously served as Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff, and later Commander of the Hanoi Capital Command. He was also a Standing Board member of the Hanoi Party Committee and a deputy to the municipal People’s Council.

The official later held the positions of Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Commander of Military Region 4, as well as Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army. He was a member of the Party Central Committee in the 13th and 14th tenures and served as a deputy to the National Assembly in the 14th and 16th terms.

Chairman Man highlighted the time when Anh acted as Secretary of the Thanh Hoa provincial Party Committee, during which he and the provincial leadership directed the strong implementation of comprehensive socio-economic development policies, promoted scientific and technological application, strengthened national defence and security, and improved social welfare.

Those efforts, he said, contributed significantly to transforming Thanh Hoa into a new growth pole in the north-central region and the country as a whole.

The NA leader voiced his belief that Anh will continue promoting his capabilities, creativity, experience, and sense of responsibility to join the NA Party Committee, NA Standing Committee, and NA agencies in fulfilling the tasks assigned by the Party, State and people, thus further contributing to the improvement of parliamentary activities in the new era of national development.

Speaking at the ceremony, Anh expressed deep honour and emotion upon receiving the order, saying it reflects recognition not only of his personal efforts but also of the collective contributions by comrades, colleagues, agencies, localities and military units where he had worked and grown professionally over the years.

The NA Vice Chairman pledged to continue upholding the qualities of “Uncle Ho’s soldiers”, strengthen political integrity and revolutionary ethics, and work together with the NA leadership and bodies to further reform legislative, supervisory and decision-making activities in service of the nation and the people./.

VNA
#first-class Labour Order #NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Doan Anh #national development #Thanh Hoa #National Assembly
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