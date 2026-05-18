Politics

Prime Minister receives Russian Ambassador to Vietnam

Russia always attaches importance to its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam, which it considers one of its leading partners in the Asia-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) receives Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) receives Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on May 18 received Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko at the Government headquarters in Hanoi.

PM Hung appreciated the positive development of the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in recent years, particularly the regular maintenance of high-level exchanges and contacts, the promotion of bilateral cooperation, and efforts by both sides to maximise existing achievements and continue to shape major mutually beneficial cooperation orientations across all fields.

Recognising the efforts made by Ambassador Bezdetko and the Russian Embassy in Vietnam, the Prime Minister suggested the ambassador continue to work closely with Vietnamese ministries, sectors and agencies to effectively implement high-level agreements and further deepen the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Gennady Bezdetko congratulated the Vietnamese Government leader on being entrusted with the important post, affirming that Russia always attaches importance to its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam, which it considers one of its leading partners in the Asia-Pacific region.

He informed the PM of positive progress in bilateral cooperation and highlighted areas with significant untapped potential for further collaboration. He affirmed that the Russian side, as well as he personally, stands ready to coordinate closely with Vietnamese ministries, localities and businesses to concretise cooperation orientations agreed upon by high-ranking leaders of the two countries, and promote substantive collaboration in both traditional and emerging sectors, particularly energy security, green transition, and science and technology.

Host and guest exchanged views and agreed on major directions and measures to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas, including politics and diplomacy, trade and investment, energy and oil and gas, science and technology, education and training, culture and tourism.

They also agreed to coordinate activities marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN–Russia relations. PM Hung reaffirmed Vietnam’s support for strengthening ASEAN–Russia Strategic Partnership and promoting dialogue and substantive collaboration in areas of shared interest such as trade, energy, science and technology, education, connectivity and responses to non-traditional security challenges, thereby contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

On the occasion, PM Hung sent his regards to Russian President Vladimir Putin, PM Mikhail Mishustin and other Russian leaders, and expressed appreciation for the warm sentiments and sincere congratulations extended by Russian leaders and people to the Party, State and people of Vietnam, as well as to himself personally./.

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