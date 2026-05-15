Politics

Key directions for Vietnam–Russia cooperation in 2026

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi had a working session with a delegation from the Russian Federation Council led by First Deputy Chairman Andrey Yatskin, in Moscow on May 14, discussing the expansion of multifaceted cooperation in 2026.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi (right) and First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of Russia Andrey Yatskin at their meeting in Moscow on May 14. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi (right) and First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of Russia Andrey Yatskin at their meeting in Moscow on May 14. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi had a working session with a delegation from the Russian Federation Council led by First Deputy Chairman Andrey Yatskin, in Moscow on May 14, discussing the expansion of multifaceted cooperation in 2026.

At the meeting, Ambassador Khoi expressed his pleasure at the positive cooperation between the Federation Council and Vietnam’s National Assembly in recent years, affirming Vietnam’s desire to strengthen cooperation with Russia across all fields, particularly through expanded cooperation between localities.

The ambassador highlighted recent positive developments in bilateral ties, including the congratulatory message sent by President Vladimir Putin following the successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, as well as the signing of an agreement on cooperation in building Vietnam’s first nuclear power plant.

He described these developments as an important step forward in elevating bilateral cooperation in economics, trade, education and training, while reaffirming Vietnam’s wish for Russia to become a strategic partner in the oil and gas sector.

For his part, Yatskin stressed the important role of parliamentary cooperation in consolidating and deepening the Vietnam – Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, while expressing his hope that localities of the two countries would further strengthen exchanges and cooperation.

He noted that a number of centrally governed cities and major provinces of the two countries had already established twinning relationships and proposed expanding such partnerships, particularly between Russia’s northern oil and gas-producing regions and Vietnam’s coastal provinces.

Ambassador Khoi welcomed the proposals and pledged maximum support for future cooperation.

He also noted positive progress in other areas, including the growing number of Vietnamese students studying in Russia and the resumption of postgraduate training programmes for Vietnamese diplomats at Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), one of Russia’s leading diplomatic training institutions.

Both sides expressed confidence that bilateral relations would continue to reach new milestones in 2026 through the effective implementation of agreements reached during recent high-level visits, contributing to the long-standing friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries./.​

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#Russia #Vietnam-Russia relations #Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia #Russian Federation Council #Andrey Yatskin Russia Vietnam
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