☀️ Morning digest on May 15

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam hosted a reception for 85 outstanding members of the Ho Chi Minh Vanguard Children's Union from across the country at the Presidential Palace on May 14, on the occasion of the union's 85th founding anniversary (May 15, 1941–2026).



The outstanding union members reported to the Party and State leader on their achievements in study and self-improvement, while sharing their aspirations, ambitions and passion for science, arts and sports. They also expressed gratitude to the Party and State for their care and support. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said on May 14 that Hai Phong city’s police should remain a pillar of stability for businesses, investors, labourers and tourists, while taking the lead in building a safe, stable and transparent environment.



On behalf of the Party and State leadership, the PM awarded the title “Hero of the People's Armed Forces” to the city Department of Public Security in recognition of its outstanding achievements in safeguarding political security and social order during 2015-2025, at a ceremony on the day. Read full story



- National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man has urged the NA’s Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations to accelerate reforms in legislative thinking, improve law-making quality, and strengthen oversight of international commitments and parliamentary diplomacy in the remaining months of 2026.



Addressing a working session with the committee’s standing board in Hanoi on May 14, Man stressed the need for a concrete plan to institutionalise the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and Politburo Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW on international integration, while implementing the Politburo’s Conclusion No. 17-KL/TW on legislative orientation for the 16th-tenure legislature. Read full story



- Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the committee’s Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc chaired the first meeting of the Central Steering Committee for reviewing the one-year operation of the political system’s apparatus and the two-tier local administration model in Hanoi on May 14.



On April 28, 2026, the Politburo issued Decision No. 23-QD/TW on establishing the Central Steering Committee and assigned it to direct the review of one-year operation of the new organisational apparatus of the political system and the two-tier local administration model. Read full story



- Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau chaired a meeting in Hanoi on May 14 to review the implementation of a programme to build primary and secondary boarding schools in border communes.



Permanent Deputy Minister of Education and Training Pham Ngoc Thuong said that as of May 12, among 108 schools under construction, one had been completed and put into operation, 25 had finished structural works and were entering the final construction phase, while 50 others were close to completing structural works. About 21 schools are expected to be completed before June 30. Read full story



- The Tall Building Forum 2026 was held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 14, offering forward-looking insights into sustainable urban high-rise development.



Speaking at the event, Jean Jacques Bouflet, Vice Chairman in charge of advocacy at the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham), said that building on the success of the 2024 edition, this year’s forum focused on key topics such as transit-oriented development (TOD), sustainable high-rise design, affordable housing and integrated urban development strategies. Read full story./.



VNA