Politics

☀️ Morning digest on May 15

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on May 15

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam hosted a reception for 85 outstanding members of the Ho Chi Minh Vanguard Children's Union from across the country at the Presidential Palace on May 14, on the occasion of the union's 85th founding anniversary (May 15, 1941–2026).

The outstanding union members reported to the Party and State leader on their achievements in study and self-improvement, while sharing their aspirations, ambitions and passion for science, arts and sports. They also expressed gratitude to the Party and State for their care and support. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said on May 14 that Hai Phong city’s police should remain a pillar of stability for businesses, investors, labourers and tourists, while taking the lead in building a safe, stable and transparent environment.

On behalf of the Party and State leadership, the PM awarded the title “Hero of the People's Armed Forces” to the city Department of Public Security in recognition of its outstanding achievements in safeguarding political security and social order during 2015-2025, at a ceremony on the day. Read full story

- National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man has urged the NA’s Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations to accelerate reforms in legislative thinking, improve law-making quality, and strengthen oversight of international commitments and parliamentary diplomacy in the remaining months of 2026.

Addressing a working session with the committee’s standing board in Hanoi on May 14, Man stressed the need for a concrete plan to institutionalise the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and Politburo Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW on international integration, while implementing the Politburo’s Conclusion No. 17-KL/TW on legislative orientation for the 16th-tenure legislature. Read full story

- Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the committee’s Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc chaired the first meeting of the Central Steering Committee for reviewing the one-year operation of the political system’s apparatus and the two-tier local administration model in Hanoi on May 14.

On April 28, 2026, the Politburo issued Decision No. 23-QD/TW on establishing the Central Steering Committee and assigned it to direct the review of one-year operation of the new organisational apparatus of the political system and the two-tier local administration model. Read full story

- Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau chaired a meeting in Hanoi on May 14 to review the implementation of a programme to build primary and secondary boarding schools in border communes.

Permanent Deputy Minister of Education and Training Pham Ngoc Thuong said that as of May 12, among 108 schools under construction, one had been completed and put into operation, 25 had finished structural works and were entering the final construction phase, while 50 others were close to completing structural works. About 21 schools are expected to be completed before June 30. Read full story

- The Tall Building Forum 2026 was held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 14, offering forward-looking insights into sustainable urban high-rise development.

Speaking at the event, Jean Jacques Bouflet, Vice Chairman in charge of advocacy at the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham), said that building on the success of the 2024 edition, this year’s forum focused on key topics such as transit-oriented development (TOD), sustainable high-rise design, affordable housing and integrated urban development strategies. Read full story./.

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☀️ Morning digest on May 14

☀️ Morning digest on May 14

Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung's meetings with DPRK officials, the State President's order to promulgate nine laws adopted by the 16th National Assembly at the first session, and the repatriation of 28 rare turtles from the RoK to Vietnam are among news highlights on May 13 evening.

☕ Afternoon briefing on May 14

☕ Afternoon briefing on May 14

The first meeting of the steering committee tasked with reviewing the Party’s century-long leadership of the Vietnamese revolution, the 100-year master plan of Hanoi approved, and Vietnam securing a berth at the FIFA U17 World Cup 2026 for the first time are among news highlights on May 14.

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Dr Anatoly Sokolov from the Oriental Research Institute under the Russian Academy of Sciences in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondent in Russia. (Photo: VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh’s experience in Soviet Union crucial to Vietnam’s revolution: Russian scholar

The Russian scholar emphasised that Ho Chi Minh’s years in the Soviet Union provided him with essential experience in organising the masses and conducting political work for revolutionary purposes. This knowledge proved crucial when he later successfully led the August Revolution in 1945, establishing the Democratic Republic of Vietnam - the first people’s democratic state in Southeast Asia - without relying on external assistance. The victory became a powerful inspiration for national liberation movements across colonised countries worldwide, he added

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam warns citizens against suspicious online job offers abroad

Job offers that do not require qualifications or skills, lack formal contracts, or are not arranged through licensed labour export enterprises or organisations may conceal risks of exploitation, forced labour or human trafficking, said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Pham Thu Hang speaks at the ministry’s regular press briefing on May 14 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi to host ASEAN Future Forum 2026 in mid-June

Vietnam’s proposals placed the highest priority on ensuring a peaceful and stable environment conducive for continued sustainable development and improving the well-being and happiness of the ASEAN people. They were praised by member states and incorporated into the core contents of the ASEAN Leaders’ Statement on the response to the Middle East crisis.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: Baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam asks parties to respect its sovereignty over Truong Sa

The spokesperson stated that the dispatch of personnel by relevant parties to features belonging to Truong Sa without Vietnam’s permission constitutes a violation of Vietnam’s sovereignty under international law. She stressed that such actions run counter to the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) as well as ongoing efforts by countries to negotiate a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

Delegates at the Siem Reap meeting (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia pledge to deepen traditional friendship

The two sides pledged to step up public awareness on the traditional friendship, solidarity and mutual support between the two countries, while promoting people-to-people exchanges, especially among younger generations, to strengthen the social foundation and long-term public support for bilateral ties.

Customs officers inspect import and export goods at Huu Nghi International Border Gate, Lang Son province. Photo: VNA

Vietnam firmly addresses each violation of intellectual property: Spokesperson

Vietnam is open to sharing information and clarifying its policies and regulations with international partners, including the US, to address differences constructively. This approach aims to foster a transparent, healthy investment and business environment in Vietnam while promoting international cooperation in intellectual property.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam presents the photograph "Uncle Ho with Children" to outstanding children at the meeting on May 14. (Photo: VNA)

Party, State leader welcomes 85 outstanding children

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam expressed confidence that the 85 exemplary children continue spreading positive values, humility and determination, while inspiring their peers nationwide to strive for progress and contribute to building a developed, prosperous and happy Vietnam.

A view of the Hoan Kiem lake area, downtown Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi approves 100-year master plan

By 2035, Hanoi aims to become a green, smart and modern city, as well as an important regional centre for finance, commerce and innovation. Its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) is expected to reach approximately 200 billion USD, with per capita GRDP exceeding 18,800 USD.

At the steering committee's meeting (Photo: VNA)

Top leader confident in landmark national review for future development

He made the statement in Hanoi on May 14 while chairing the first meeting of a steering committee tasked with reviewing the Party’s century-long leadership of the Vietnamese revolution, mapping strategic directions for the next century, and evaluating four decades of the Platform on National Construction in the period of transition to socialism.

Vietnam promotes cooperation with United Nations on crime prevention

Vietnam promotes cooperation with United Nations on crime prevention

Vietnam highly values the support of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in strengthening national capacity in crime prevention and criminal justice, drug control, and addressing emerging challenges, particularly cybercrime, said Ambassador Vu Le Thai Hoang.

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang (R) meets with French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet in Hanoi on May 13. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Vietnam, France see new strides in defence ties

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang stressed that defence ties, a key pillar of bilateral relationship, have been growing substantively and effectively, with progress in the exchange of all-level delegations, especially those at high level, defence industry, training, and United Nations peacekeeping operations, consistent with agreements reached by leaders and the two defence ministries, plus signed cooperation documents.

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (left) and DPRK Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son Hui. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese FM, DPRK officials discuss ways to boost bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung reiterated that Vietnam places strong emphasis on strengthening and advancing its ties with the DPRK in a more practical and effective way, in line with the aspirations of the two nation’s people, while contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc chairs the first meeting of the steering committee for digital transformation in the Party organisation and personnel sector in Hanoi on May 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Party building work prioritises clean, shared data in digital transformation push

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc urged provinces and cities to review legal frameworks, decentralisation mechanisms, assigned tasks and administrative procedures, while ensuring synchronisation between local infrastructure systems and the central platform, including equipment, cybersecurity solutions and resource allocation.