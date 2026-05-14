Measures sought to accelerate construction of inter-level boarding schools in border areas

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau chaired a meeting in Hanoi on May 14 to review the implementation of a programme to build primary and secondary boarding schools in border communes.



Permanent Deputy Minister of Education and Training Pham Ngoc Thuong said that as of May 12, among 108 schools under construction, one had been completed and put into operation, 25 had finished structural works and were entering the final construction phase, while 50 others were close to completing structural works. About 21 schools are expected to be completed before June 30.



However, some localities, including Cao Bang, Nghe An, Da Nang and Tuyen Quang, reported the work behind schedule, while some projects face difficulties due to complex geological conditions.

Representatives from ministries and agencies discussed adjustments on investment levels, construction materials, funding and staffing arrangements, and enrolment issues.



Addressing the meeting, Chau stressed that the construction of boarding schools in land border communes is a particularly important political task receiving close attention from the Politburo and Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.



He said the programme not only aims to improve learning conditions for students in border areas, but also carries strategic significance for social welfare, human development, national defence and security, and safeguarding territorial sovereignty.



The Deputy PM acknowledged efforts by the Ministry of Education and Training and relevant ministries and localities in issuing regulations and implementation plans, while prioritising resources for the programme. He stressed that the goal is not only to complete construction works, but also to ensure schools can operate effectively with adequate learning and living conditions from the first academic year.



At the same time, he pointed to delays in several localities, along with difficulties in site clearance and construction material supplies. He also noted that investment costs for many projects had risen sharply compared to initial estimates.



To ensure timely completion, Chau said the Ministry of Education and Training, as the lead agency, must urgently review the progress of each school and classify projects into those ensuring schedule, at risk of delay, and behind schedule. The ministry was also instructed to identify causes, responsibilities and solutions for each project and locality, while establishing weekly and monthly monitoring mechanisms.



Regarding funding, the Deputy PM called for strict reviews of total investment levels and capital demands, clarification of reasons for cost increases, and cuts to non-essential items to ensure effective investment.



The Ministry of Construction was tasked with finalising a draft Prime Minister dispatch urging faster construction progress and clearly identifying localities facing delays or risks of delays.



Meanwhile, the Ministries of National Defence and Public Security were requested to support localities in site clearance and ensure construction security and safety, particularly in remote and difficult areas.



The Ministry of Finance was instructed to review and report to the Prime Minister on funding sources before May 16, while the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment was asked to promptly address obstacles related to construction materials and accelerate legal procedures for mineral exploitation serving construction needs.



He also required leaders of the 22 localities with land border communes to directly oversee implementation and take full responsibility for project progress, quality and post-investment operations, ensuring schools can be put into use immediately upon completion and operate effectively in the long term./.

VNA