Society

Measures sought to accelerate construction of inter-level boarding schools in border areas

The construction of boarding schools in land border communes is a particularly important political task receiving close attention from the Politburo and Party General Secretary and State President To Lam. The programme not only aims to improve learning conditions for students in border areas, but also carries strategic significance for social welfare, human development, national defence and security, and safeguarding territorial sovereignty.

An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau chaired a meeting in Hanoi on May 14 to review the implementation of a programme to build primary and secondary boarding schools in border communes.

Permanent Deputy Minister of Education and Training Pham Ngoc Thuong said that as of May 12, among 108 schools under construction, one had been completed and put into operation, 25 had finished structural works and were entering the final construction phase, while 50 others were close to completing structural works. About 21 schools are expected to be completed before June 30.

However, some localities, including Cao Bang, Nghe An, Da Nang and Tuyen Quang, reported the work behind schedule, while some projects face difficulties due to complex geological conditions.
Representatives from ministries and agencies discussed adjustments on investment levels, construction materials, funding and staffing arrangements, and enrolment issues.

Addressing the meeting, Chau stressed that the construction of boarding schools in land border communes is a particularly important political task receiving close attention from the Politburo and Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.

He said the programme not only aims to improve learning conditions for students in border areas, but also carries strategic significance for social welfare, human development, national defence and security, and safeguarding territorial sovereignty.

The Deputy PM acknowledged efforts by the Ministry of Education and Training and relevant ministries and localities in issuing regulations and implementation plans, while prioritising resources for the programme. He stressed that the goal is not only to complete construction works, but also to ensure schools can operate effectively with adequate learning and living conditions from the first academic year.

At the same time, he pointed to delays in several localities, along with difficulties in site clearance and construction material supplies. He also noted that investment costs for many projects had risen sharply compared to initial estimates.

To ensure timely completion, Chau said the Ministry of Education and Training, as the lead agency, must urgently review the progress of each school and classify projects into those ensuring schedule, at risk of delay, and behind schedule. The ministry was also instructed to identify causes, responsibilities and solutions for each project and locality, while establishing weekly and monthly monitoring mechanisms.

Regarding funding, the Deputy PM called for strict reviews of total investment levels and capital demands, clarification of reasons for cost increases, and cuts to non-essential items to ensure effective investment.

The Ministry of Construction was tasked with finalising a draft Prime Minister dispatch urging faster construction progress and clearly identifying localities facing delays or risks of delays.

Meanwhile, the Ministries of National Defence and Public Security were requested to support localities in site clearance and ensure construction security and safety, particularly in remote and difficult areas.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to review and report to the Prime Minister on funding sources before May 16, while the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment was asked to promptly address obstacles related to construction materials and accelerate legal procedures for mineral exploitation serving construction needs.

He also required leaders of the 22 localities with land border communes to directly oversee implementation and take full responsibility for project progress, quality and post-investment operations, ensuring schools can be put into use immediately upon completion and operate effectively in the long term./.

VNA
#Boarding schools in border communes #educational opportunities #border students #Vietnam's new era
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Human rights

Related News

Dien Bien accelerates construction of boarding schools in border areas

Dien Bien accelerates construction of boarding schools in border areas

In the border communes of the northwestern province Dien Bien, several inter-level boarding schools for primary and secondary students are being built simultaneously. To meet strict deadlines, contractors are mobilising maximum workforce and machinery to ensure the facilities are ready for the new school year.

See more

An overview of the court on May 14 (Photo: VNA)

Man gets life sentence for terrorism, anti-State activities

The People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City on May 14 handed down life imprisonment to Dao Minh Quan on charges of “terrorism aimed at opposing the people’s administration” and “activities aimed at overthrowing the people’s administration”.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and VYF President Nguyen Tuong Lam addresses the event (Photo: VNA)

“I love my fatherland” journey 2026 launched

The “I Love My Fatherland” journey will comprise seven stages linked to historical, cultural and revolutionary sites across the country. The journey will begin in Nghe An on May 16 to mark President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday, before continuing through Hue city, Tuyen Quang–Lung Cu Flag Tower, Dien Bien, Khanh Hoa, Ca Mau and Ho Chi Minh City, and concluding in Hanoi in October.

Students in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho are honoured for their outstanding performance in startup activities. (Photo: VNA)

Education ministry targets five digital technology incubators at universities

A key target under the new plan is the establishment of five digital technology incubators, or Deeptech Hubs, at universities and research institutes with strong potential. The education ministry also plans to launch a training programme for 1,000 outstanding technology entrepreneurs and develop criteria for selecting and supporting startup ecosystems within educational institutions.

At the equipment handover ceremony for the Narcotics Targeting Centre of Vietnam Customs. (Photo: cand.com.vn)

Vietnam Customs expands capacity to tackle cross-border narcotics crime

Established in November 2025, the NTC comprises six officers from the Anti-Smuggling Investigation Sub-Department specialising in surveillance, intelligence collection and information analysis. The centre is tasked with strengthening customs capacity in risk assessment and drug crime targeting, helping authorities detect and prevent illicit cross-border trafficking of narcotics and other dangerous substances at an early stage.

Representatives of the Club of Cambodian Journalists and the Vietnam Journalists Association at the working session in Hanoi on May 12 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Cambodian journalists strengthen cooperation

The Vietnam Journalists Association and the Club of Cambodian Journalists agreed to enhance coordination and information sharing between media agencies, exchange experience in professional training and technology application in journalism, and regularly organise training programmes for reporters and editors.

Ca Mau province has consistently attached importance to developing human resources and investing in infrastructure in ethnic minority areas. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam steps up implementation of ethnic affairs strategy through 2030

To accelerate the implementation of the the Ethnic Affairs Strategy by 2030, with a vision toward 2045, the Prime Minister requested ministries, agencies and local authorities to continue thoroughly carrying out the Party and State’s policies on ethnic affairs, enhancing the effectiveness of State management and strengthening oversight of policy implementation.

Officials from the Market Surveillance Department of Da Nang conduct inspections at business establishments in Hai Chau ward. (Photo: VNA)

No “blind spots” in crackdown on smuggling, counterfeit goods

In the Jan-April period, authorities nationwide uncovered and handled nearly 44,000 cases related to smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods, while initiating 1,464 criminal cases involving 2,277 suspects, according to the National Steering Committee for Combating Smuggling, Commercial Fraud and Counterfeit Goods (National Steering Committee 389).

A delegation of 60 exemplary overseas Vietnamese from 20 countries and territories offers incense to commemorate the Hung Kings. (Photo: VNA)

Overseas Vietnamese community contributes to national unity, development

According to Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Nguyen Trung Kien, many overseas Vietnamese entrepreneurs have achieved success in developed economies, gaining experience in corporate governance, advanced technologies, and international-standard operations.

A market surveillance team carries out an unannounced inspection at a fashion business in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi steps up crackdown on counterfeit goods, IP infringements

The agency has set a target of increasing the number of handled cases by at least 20% compared to the same period last year between May 7 and 30. Inspection and monitoring activities will continue beyond May 30 on a regular, focused and systematic basis across the city.

Construction of Tran Hung Dao bridge, one of seven bridges spanning the Red River, launched in 2025, alongside Hong Ha, Me So, Tu Lien, Ngoc Hoi, Van Phuc and Thuong Cat bridges (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: Beyond rhetoric, urban reconstruction moves ahead

Transport infrastructure development is a key task in the capital’s major development strategies, closely linked with the Hanoi Capital Master Plan with a 100-year vision and the implementation of the revised Capital Law. A series of major projects, including ring roads, urban railways, national railways and regional economic connectivity projects such as the Red River Landscape Boulevard Axis, are being implemented to enhance connectivity, promote the growth of Hanoi and the country, and lay the foundation for urban reconstruction in a modern, synchronised and sustainable direction.