Society

Authorities step up crackdown on violations of copyright, IP right

Inspection activities will focus on detecting and handling violations related to software copyright infringement at enterprises; as well as piracy involving films, music, television programmes and video games in the digital environment.

A scene from the film "Tho Oi," which is secretly recorded and illegally distributed on social media just days after its release. (Photo: (Galaxy Studio)
A scene from the film "Tho Oi," which is secretly recorded and illegally distributed on social media just days after its release. (Photo: (Galaxy Studio)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has launched a plan to intensify inspections and strengthen enforcement against violations of copyright and intellectual property (IP) rights, particularly in the digital environment, following a directive issued by the Prime Minister earlier this month.

The plan is intended to effectively carry out the Government leader’s directive on enhancing state management over IP law enforcement, while intensifying inspections of compliance with regulations on copyright and related rights among businesses, organisations and individuals operating in sectors under the ministry’s management.

Inspection activities will focus on detecting and handling violations related to software copyright infringement at enterprises; as well as piracy involving films, music, television programmes and video games in the digital environment.

The ministry also asked for stronger public communication through grassroots information systems, the press and social media platforms to raise awareness among businesses and communities about identifying, preventing and combating violations of IP rights, thereby contributing to building a healthier business environment.

The Copyright Office of Vietnam has been assigned to lead and coordinate with relevant agencies and units in organising inspection activities. It will also advise the ministry’s leadership on establishing inspection teams to examine compliance with regulations concerning software copyright at enterprises and copyright protection for films, music, television programmes and online games on digital platforms. Weekly reports should be submitted to the ministry’s leadership before 2 p.m. every Friday, along with a consolidated implementation report by May 30, 2026.

Several specialised agencies under the ministry, including the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information, the Department of Publishing, Printing and Distribution, the Performing Arts Department, the Cinema Department, the Department for Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism and the Sports Authority of Vietnam, have been tasked with coordinating inspections, reviews and handling of copyright and related rights infringements in accordance with their assigned functions and responsibilities.

Meanwhile, the Press Department will work with relevant units to guide media agencies and press organisations in strengthening communication and public awareness campaigns on preventing such violations.

The ministry stressed that all inspection activities must comply with legal regulations and ensure objectivity and transparency, while avoiding disruption to the operations of relevant businesses, organisations and individuals. Inspections will particularly target sectors and activities considered at high risk of copyright infringement in the digital environment./.

VNA
#violations of copyright #IP right #state management #copyright protection
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