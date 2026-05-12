Society

Facebooker investigated for allegedly posting content insulting State agencies, officials

A resident in Hue has been charged with “abusing the rights to democracy and freedom to infringe upon the interests of the State and the rights and lawful interests of organisations and individuals” under Article 331 of the Penal Code.

Authorities execute an arrest warrant and conduct a search of the residence of suspect Mai Hoang as part of the investigation. (Photo published by VNA)
Authorities execute an arrest warrant and conduct a search of the residence of suspect Mai Hoang as part of the investigation. (Photo published by VNA)

Hue (VNA) – The People’s Procuracy of Region 2 in the central city of Hue said on May 12 that authorities have executed an arrest warrant and searched the residence of suspect Mai Hoang as part of an ongoing investigation in accordance with the law.

On May 11, the Investigation Police Agency under the Hue Department of Public Security issued a decision to initiate criminal proceedings along with an order for temporary detention of Mai Hoang on the charge of “abusing the rights to democracy and freedom to infringe upon the interests of the State and the rights and lawful interests of organisations and individuals” under Article 331 of the Penal Code.

According to investigators, through cyber monitoring operations, authorities discovered that the Facebook account “Hoang Mai Hue” at the link facebook.com/hoangtu.banhmi.14 had frequently posted articles, images and videos and held livestreaming with content insulting the prestige and honour of State agencies, senior officials and law enforcement forces in Hue in connection with a civil judgment enforcement case involving his family.

Initial verification identified the account holder as Mai Hoang, born in 1991, a bonsai business owner residing in the Thanh Ha residential quarter, Hoa Chau ward.

From April 15 to May 5, he allegedly continuously posted and shared many articles and live streamed, accusing officials of “robbing land”, “swindling to appropriate property” and “covering up wrongdoings”, while also using language deemed offensive to the honour and reputation of city leaders, court officials, civil judgment enforcement officers, police and other competent agencies.

Some of the posts and videos reportedly attracted hundreds of thousands of views along with thousands of interactions, comments and shares, causing adverse public reaction, negatively affecting the reputation of the agencies, organisations and individuals concerned, as well as impacting cyber security and public order online.

According to preliminary investigation findings, although authorities had explained and guided him on exercising his right to lodge complaints and denunciations in accordance with legal procedures, Mai Hoang continued using Facebook to publish and spread information considered accusatory, distorted and defamatory towards relevant agencies, organisations and individuals in an attempt to attract attention and stir negative public opinion online./.

VNA
#Hue #Investigation Police Agency #Penal Code #Facebook #rights to democracy and freedom Thua Thien-Hue
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