Society

No “blind spots” in crackdown on smuggling, counterfeit goods

In the Jan-April period, authorities nationwide uncovered and handled nearly 44,000 cases related to smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods, while initiating 1,464 criminal cases involving 2,277 suspects, according to the National Steering Committee for Combating Smuggling, Commercial Fraud and Counterfeit Goods (National Steering Committee 389).

Officials from the Market Surveillance Department of Da Nang conduct inspections at business establishments in Hai Chau ward. (Photo: VNA)
Officials from the Market Surveillance Department of Da Nang conduct inspections at business establishments in Hai Chau ward. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The initiation of nearly 1,500 criminal cases related to smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods in just four months reflected the strong determination of authorities in dealing with this lingering problem with no “blind spots” allowed.

In the Jan-April period, authorities nationwide uncovered and handled nearly 44,000 cases related to smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods, while initiating 1,464 criminal cases involving 2,277 suspects, according to the National Steering Committee for Combating Smuggling, Commercial Fraud and Counterfeit Goods (National Steering Committee 389).

The figures underscore both the growing intensity of the battle against illicit trade and the increasingly decisive response from authorities at both central and local levels.

Notably, cases involving the trading and transportation of banned and smuggled goods surged by more than 208% year-on-year, while counterfeit goods and intellectual property violations rose over 167%. Counterfeit products are no longer limited to small-scale operations but have spread across various sectors, from cosmetics, dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals to essential consumer goods, agricultural supplies and products sold online.

While smuggling in the past was often associated with border routes, trails and warehouses, many offenders have now shifted their operations to cyberspace. Livestream sales, e-commerce platforms and express delivery services are increasingly being exploited to distribute counterfeit and untraceable goods at high speed.

Against this backdrop, the recent uncovering and handling of a series of major cases show that the fight against smuggling and counterfeit goods is becoming more proactive, rather than merely responding after violations occur.

In many localities, authorities have expanded inspections beyond traditional markets, warehouses and transport routes to include business activities in the digital environment - an inevitable move as methods of violation continue to evolve rapidly.

Coordination among agencies has also become tighter. Market surveillance forces, police, customs, tax authorities and border guards have simultaneously intensified inspections, shared data and cracked down on large-scale networks showing signs of violations.

The battle against counterfeit and smuggled goods is clearly not just about dealing with isolated cases. It is fundamentally aimed at maintaining market order, protecting consumers, and ensuring a fair competitive environment for legitimate businesses.

In reality, every shipment of fake goods uncovered not only causes losses to the state budget but also erodes consumer confidence. More seriously, counterfeit products directly linked to public health, such as medicines, dietary supplements and cosmetics, may lead to long-term consequences.

As e-commerce continues to expand rapidly, the fight is expected to become even more challenging. However, the initiation of nearly 1,500 criminal cases in just the first few months of the year sends a clear message: there will be no “blind spots” and no exceptions in the crackdown on smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods./.

VNA
#Smuggling #trade fraud #counterfeit goods #National Steering Committee 389 #online sales
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