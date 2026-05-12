HalalViet centre to debut, supporting businesses in expanding exports

Hanoi (VNA) – The HalalViet Promotion and Experience Centre will make its debut in Hanoi on May 15, serving as a platform for product promotion, business networking and Halal cultural experiences, while also supporting enterprises and cooperatives through consultancy on standards, certification and competitiveness improvement.



The launch will be organised by the Institute for Industry and Trade Strategy and Policy Studies under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in coordination with Hanoi Xanh Cooperative. An international scientific seminar themed “Halal Market – A Growth Driver for Vietnamese Enterprises” will also be held alongside.



The event is expected to draw representatives from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, central agencies, provincial departments of industry and trade, embassies of Islamic countries, international Halal organisations, experts, scientists, businesses and media agencies.



The launch comes as the global Halal market continues expanding strongly beyond food into sectors such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, tourism, logistics and e-commerce. With advantages in agricultural resources, manufacturing capacity and its strategic position within ASEAN, Vietnam is seen as having significant potential to deepen participation in the global Halal supply chain.



The centre will develop the HalalViet.com e-commerce platform to connect businesses with both international partners and consumers through B2B and B2C models.



Within the framework of the programme, the international seminar will focus on discussions surrounding global Halal market trends, technical barriers, certification and traceability requirements, as well as solutions for building transparent supply chains and promoting innovation in production.



Organisers said the development of a comprehensive Halal support ecosystem will help Vietnamese businesses gradually meet international standards, strengthen participation in global supply chains and better tap into the rapidly growing Halal market./.

VNA