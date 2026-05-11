Business

MoIT issues decision recognising Vietnam Logistics Day

The move is aimed at raising awareness across government agencies, businesses and the wider public of the vital role logistics services play in socio-economic development, international integration and strengthening national competitiveness.

Tan Cang – Cat Lai Port in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
Tan Cang – Cat Lai Port in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Government has officially designated May 6 each year as Vietnam Logistics Day, with Vietnam Logistics Week to be held during the first week of May, under a decision recently signed by the Minister of Industry and Trade.

The move is aimed at raising awareness across government agencies, businesses and the wider public of the vital role logistics services play in socio-economic development, international integration and strengthening national competitiveness.

The decision also seeks to support the effective implementation of policies and laws governing the development of Vietnam’s logistics sector, with a focus on digital transformation, green logistics and sustainable development.

In addition, it aims to boost international cooperation, promote trade and attract investment in logistics infrastructure and technology. The initiative is also intended to strengthen links between Vietnam’s logistics sector and regional and global supply chains, while promoting the country’s image as a dynamic and efficient logistics hub.

The annual events are also expected to recognise and encourage businesses and workers in the logistics industry for their contributions to national development.

Under the implementation plan, the Agency of Foreign Trade will lead and coordinate with relevant ministries, sectors and local authorities, as well as the Vietnam Logistics Business Association, the Vietnam Association for Logistics Manpower Development and other logistics organisations and enterprises to organise commemorative activities in line with the objectives and conditions set out in the decision./.

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