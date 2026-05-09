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Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam recalls Xpander and Xpander Cross models

The programme aims to inspect and, if necessary, replace the reclining adjustment mechanism of the second-row seatbacks on affected Xpander and Xpander Cross vehicles assembled, imported, and officially distributed by MMV.

Mitsubishi Xpander model. (Photo: Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam)
Mitsubishi Xpander model. (Photo: Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam)

Hanoi (VNA) - Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam (MMV) will officially launch a recall and customer care programme for owners of Mitsubishi Xpander and Mitsubishi Xpander Cross vehicles, starting May 18.

The programme aims to inspect and, if necessary, replace the reclining adjustment mechanism of the second-row seatbacks on affected Xpander and Xpander Cross vehicles assembled, imported, and officially distributed by MMV.

According to the company, cracks may develop in the second-row seatback adjustment mechanism on some affected vehicles, potentially reducing the structural durability of the component.

Inspection and replacement services will be carried out free of charge at authorised Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam service centres nationwide, with servicing time estimated at between 0.3 and 2.5 hours per vehicle.

The recall campaign will run from May 18, 2026 to 2029./.

VNA
#Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam #automobile #Xpander
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