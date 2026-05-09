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Tay Ninh prioritises investment attraction for 49 industrial park projects

The southern province of Tay Ninh has approved a list of 49 priority industrial park projects for investment attraction during the 2026–2030 period, covering a total planned area of approximately 16,000 hectares.

An industrial park in Tay Ninh province (Photo: VNA)
An industrial park in Tay Ninh province (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh (VNA) – The People’s Committee of the southern province of Tay Ninh has approved a list of 49 priority industrial park projects for investment attraction during the 2026–2030 period, covering a total planned area of approximately 16,000 hectares.

The move is aimed at concretising the province’s industrial development strategy, expanding investment space, and creating new momentum for economic growth in the coming years.

According to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Huynh Van Son, the approved project list was based on recommendations submitted by the Tay Ninh Economic Zone Authority. The provincial People’s Committee has tasked the agency with working with relevant departments and units to speed up legal procedures and create favourable conditions to attract investment.

Vo Anh Linh, deputy head of the Tay Ninh Economic Zone Authority, said the list was developed in line with the province’s adjusted master plan for 2021–2030 with a vision to 2050, as well as the Prime Minister’s approved master plan for the Moc Bai Border Gate Economic Zone through 2045.

For 2026 alone, Tay Ninh plans to prioritise attracting investment in 21 industrial park projects spanning around 7,150 hectares. The projects are concentrated in areas with advantages in industrial development, logistics, and border-gate economy, including Tam Vu, Thanh Loi, Thanh Duc, Cau Khoi, Thu Thua, Tan Lan, Vam Co, and the Moc Bai Border Gate Economic Zone.

Within the Moc Bai Border Gate Economic Zone, the province aims to develop integrated industrial-urban-service complexes in Cua Dong, Phuoc Chi, and Ben Cau communes to capitalise on the area’s international border-gate advantages, logistics connectivity, and trade links with Cambodia.

During the 2026–2030 period, Tay Ninh will continue calling for investment in an additional 28 projects totalling more than 8,800 hectares. Key projects include Thanh Duc 2, Thanh Duc 3, Ben Cui, Tan Long 1, and Tan Long 2 industrial parks.

The province also plans to develop several high-tech industrial parks in Hung Thuan and Khanh Hau to attract clean industries, advanced technologies, and high-value-added manufacturing sectors.

The Tay Ninh Economic Zone Authority said the expansion of industrial land is expected to create new development momentum for Tay Ninh following administrative restructuring, particularly as the province accelerates administrative reform, develops regional transport connectivity, and seeks investment in processing and manufacturing industries, logistics, and high-tech sectors.

Following the provincial planning direction, most projects will be carried out through investor selection in line with current regulations, aiming to build a modern, well-rounded industrial park network connected to urban, service, and logistics growth. The plan is set to gradually establish Tay Ninh as a key industrial and logistics centre for the southeastern region, and the southern border of Vietnam./.

VNA
#Tay Ninh #Tay Ninh Economic Zone Authority #Moc Bai Border Gate #industrial parks Tay Ninh
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