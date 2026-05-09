World

Philippines records largest trade deficit among ASEAN economies

Based on bilateral trade figures from the UN Commodity Trade Statistics Database, the Philippines posted the largest trade deficit among member economies of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) from 2015 to 2024.

The Philippines records a six-month-high trade deficit of 4.5 billion USD in March as exports surge 20.4% to 6.78 billion USD while imports rise 12.3% to 11.29 billion USD. (Illustrative photo: business.inquirer.net)
The Philippines records a six-month-high trade deficit of 4.5 billion USD in March as exports surge 20.4% to 6.78 billion USD while imports rise 12.3% to 11.29 billion USD. (Illustrative photo: business.inquirer.net)

Hanoi (VNA) - As regional leaders have been gathering at the ASEAN Summit 2026 in Cebu to discuss regional cooperation and economic resilience, newly released trade data showed that the Philippines posted the largest trade deficit in Southeast Asia.

Based on bilateral trade figures from the UN Commodity Trade Statistics Database, the Philippines posted the largest trade deficit among member economies of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) from 2015 to 2024.

Dr. Alicor Panao, Associate Professor at the University of the Philippines, said the gap widened from 8.5 billion USD to 26.8 billion USD over the period.

Based on government data, the Philippines recorded a six-month-high trade deficit of 4.5 billion USD in March as exports surged 20.4% to 6.78 billion USD while imports rose 12.3% to 11.29 billion USD.

While trade deficits are not inherently harmful, a sustained and widening deficit may signal deeper structural weaknesses in domestic production and competitiveness, Panao said in his latest analysis of the region’s trade data.

The Philippines has not made a comparable shift, Panao said, adding that the country continues to import significant volumes of fuel, food, and intermediate goods, while exporting relatively less in higher-value manufacturing.

He said the country’s external position is partly cushioned by remittances from overseas Filipino workers, but these primarily support domestic consumption and help finance imports rather than reduce dependence on them.

At the macroeconomic level, a widening trade deficit can strain the current account and expose the economy to swings in world prices, particularly for energy, which, Panao said, has been affected by the conflict in the Middle East.

To narrow the deficit and strengthen its regional standing, Panao said the Philippines may need to expand domestic production in sectors where it remains import-dependent.

He said the Philippine Government can modernise agriculture, develop higher-value manufacturing industries, increase participation in ASEAN supply chains, and accelerate investments in energy infrastructure to lessen reliance on imported fuel./.

VNA
#Philippines #trade deficit #ASEAN
Follow VietnamPlus

Post-pandemic recovery

Related News

Illustrative Image (Photo: gmanetwork.com)

Philippines posts wider trade deficit amid rising import costs

The Philippines' exports surged 20.4% year-on-year to 6.78 billion USD in March, marking the highest level since the Philippine Statistics Authority began compiling trade data in 1991. Meanwhile, imports rose 12.3% to 11.29 billion USD, also reaching a record high.

See more

Illustrative image (Photo: straitstimes.com)

Malaysia to tighten EV imports

The Malaysian Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry issued a circular to car importers with new regulations that effectively increase the minimum retail price of fully imported EVs and also increase the minimum power output for such models.

E-commerce giant Amazon cuts jobs in Singapore

E-commerce giant Amazon cuts jobs in Singapore

The move marks a change in direction for Amazon.sg, which launched in 2019 to provide Singapore customers with a localised storefront offering local currency and payment options, Singapore-specific deals and Prime membership benefits.

Illustrative photo (Photo: freemalaysiatoday.com)

Malaysia maintains growth momentum in first quarter of 2026

BNM said domestic investment activity will be driven by progress in multi-year projects in both the public and private sectors, implementation of new smaller-scale public projects, strong realisation of approved investments, and the continued rollout of national master plans.

The MV Hondius cruise ship departs the port in Praia, Cape Verde on May 6. (Photo: AP)

Singapore places two suspected Hantavirus patients in isolation

Both are currently monitored and isolated at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID). They are being tested for hantavirus. If they test negative for hantavirus, they will be quarantined for 30 days from the date of last exposure, as the majority of hantavirus cases are expected to become symptomatic within this period.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (R) shakes hand with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits. (Photo: Bernama)

Malaysia promotes bilateral cooperation with Laos, Singapore

The discusssion between PM Anwar and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong focused on expediting the implementation of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and ensuring that the RTS Link project becomes operational by the end of this year.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (Photo: Nation Thailand)

Philippines reaffirms peace efforts in ASEAN

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that both Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul demonstrated a willingness to manage differences through diplomacy.

Donald Duck Bay in the Similan Islands, Phangnga province, Thailand. (Photo: Tourism Authority of Thailand)

Thailand' s Similan Islands beach ranks top 10 in world for 2026

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin welcomed the recognition and acknowledged the work of park officials. The minister said authorities are expected to maintain strict management standards and apply similar practices across other national parks to support long-term tourism growth.

The Thai government to hold the “15th Thai Silk Festival: Thai Silk Road to the World 2026,” an international cultural event promoting Thai silk and traditional handicrafts. (Photo: thailand.prd.go.th)

Thailand prepares 15th Thai Silk Festival for global showcase

Representatives from the Association of Thai Silk & Culture Promotions, joined by diplomats and honorary consuls from more than 13 countries, met with Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Supamas Isarabhakdi on May 6 to present details of the festival.

Thailand tightens durian quality for exports

Thailand tightens durian quality for exports

The National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards (ACFS) of Thailand has been instructed to work with local agencies in Chanthaburi to prevent “storm-fallen durians” from entering domestic and overseas consumer markets.

Visitors to the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. (Illustrative photo: AFP/VNA)

Moody’s places Thailand among most resilient emerging markets

Thailand was listed among five leading emerging-market economies, alongside Malaysia, India, Indonesia and Mexico. These economies maintained resilience despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global monetary tightening cycle, banking-sector pressures and trade tensions.

Manufacturing shift: A file photo of students inspecting an electric vehicle during National TVET Day in Kuala Langat.. (Photo: thestar.com.my)

Malaysia’s booming industries drive demand for skilled workers

Malaysia is facing a shortage of skilled domestic TVET talent, particularly in high-tech and emerging sectors. Employers are increasingly expecting graduates to possess hybrid skills that combine technical expertise, digital knowledge and soft skills such as communication and teamwork.