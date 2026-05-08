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Thailand prepares 15th Thai Silk Festival for global showcase

Representatives from the Association of Thai Silk & Culture Promotions, joined by diplomats and honorary consuls from more than 13 countries, met with Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Supamas Isarabhakdi on May 6 to present details of the festival.

The Thai government to hold the “15th Thai Silk Festival: Thai Silk Road to the World 2026,” an international cultural event promoting Thai silk and traditional handicrafts. (Photo: thailand.prd.go.th)
The Thai government to hold the “15th Thai Silk Festival: Thai Silk Road to the World 2026,” an international cultural event promoting Thai silk and traditional handicrafts. (Photo: thailand.prd.go.th)

Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - The Thai government is preparing to hold the “15th Thai Silk Festival: Thai Silk Road to the World 2026,” an international cultural event promoting Thai silk and traditional handicrafts.

Representatives from the Association of Thai Silk & Culture Promotions, joined by diplomats and honorary consuls from more than 13 countries, met with Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Supamas Isarabhakdi on May 6 to present details of the festival.

The event, scheduled for June 6 at the Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall, will feature fashion presentations showcasing national costumes from participating countries, all created in Thai silk. The garments are being designed and tailored by students from universities and vocational colleges across Thailand, combining traditional textiles with modern fashion design.

Organisers said this year’s festival will include participation from more than 72 embassies and 18 honorary consulates, as well as design teams from 28 universities and more than 36 vocational colleges. More than 1,000 students and lecturers are expected to take part in festival activities.

Supamas said the festival supports the international promotion of Thai silk while also creating opportunities for students to engage with diplomats and cultural representatives from different countries. The event is also expected to coincide with celebrations honoring Her Majesty the Queen’s 48th birthday anniversary this year./.

VNA
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