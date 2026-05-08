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ASEAN exhibition in RoK blends trade and culture

The ASEAN trade fair has been held annually since 2014, but this year’s edition has been significantly expanded in both scale and duration.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Vu Ho attends the opening ceremony of the 2026 ASEAN Panorama on May 7, 2026. (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK)
Vietnamese Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Vu Ho attends the opening ceremony of the 2026 ASEAN Panorama on May 7, 2026. (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK)

Seoul (VNA) - The ASEAN-Korea Centre on May 7 launched the rotating trade exhibition “2026 ASEAN Panorama” at the Korea Press Centre, which is scheduled to run through September 30.​

Organisers said the exhibition showcases products from all ASEAN member states through a rotating monthly format featuring pairs of countries. Brunei and Indonesia will participate in May, followed by Cambodia and Malaysia in June, Laos and the Philippines in July, Myanmar and Thailand in August, and Singapore and Vietnam in September.​

Notably, Timor-Leste, which officially joined the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as its 11th member in October 2025, will also have a dedicated exhibition space during the event.

Displayed products include food and beverages, fashion items, books, creative industry products, and halal lifestyle goods. Beyond cultural and trade promotion, “2026 ASEAN Panorama” is also designed as a business-to-business (B2B) networking platform. Participating companies will travel to the RoK each month to attend business seminars, meet potential buyers, and tour local industrial facilities.

Financial consulting programmes covering payment services, business establishment, investment, and distribution will also be held in cooperation with the ASEAN-Korea Financial Cooperation Centre. Experts from Shinhan Bank, Korea Technology Finance Corporation, BlissVine Ventures, and local tax advisory firms are expected to participate.

The ASEAN trade fair has been held annually since 2014, but this year’s edition has been significantly expanded in both scale and duration. Public engagement activities will also accompany the exhibition, including a stamp collection programme with a grand prize of a 1 million KRW (692 USD) ASEAN travel voucher, as well as Southeast Asia flight discount coupons offered by T’way Air./.

VNA
#2026 ASEAN Panorama #ASEAN #trade promotion Korea (RoK)
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