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Malaysia reaffirms commitment to regional cooperation through BIMP-EAGA

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that the BIMP-EAGA Vision 2035 must be driven by a spirit of togetherness, sustainable governance and a commitment to ensuring remote and underdeveloped areas are not left behind in the development agenda.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Brunei - Indonesia - Malaysia - Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Special Summit held in Cebu, the Philippines, on May 7, 2026. (Photo: Bernama)
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Brunei - Indonesia - Malaysia - Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Special Summit held in Cebu, the Philippines, on May 7, 2026. (Photo: Bernama)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim reaffirmed his country’s commitment to strengthening regional cooperation through the Brunei - Indonesia - Malaysia - Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) at the BIMP-EAGA Special Summit held in Cebu, the Philippines, on May 7.

The platform is seen as a strategic mechanism to narrow the development gap while expanding trade, investment, digital connectivity and food security across the region.

Anwar said that the BIMP-EAGA Vision 2035 must be driven by a spirit of togetherness, sustainable governance and a commitment to ensuring remote and underdeveloped areas are not left behind in the development agenda.

At a time when the world is facing challenges such as energy supply crises, climate change and global economic uncertainty, this region must adopt a more integrated and bold approach, he said.​

Anwar said Malaysia also supported efforts to strengthen cross-border energy connectivity, investments in renewable energy and sustainable solutions such as solar power and mini-grid systems to ensure the benefits of development could be enjoyed more fairly and inclusively, including in rural areas.

​Vision 2035 is not merely a policy document, but a reflection of our shared determination to build a region that is more resilient, competitive and people-centred.​

With the Asean spirit continuing to thrive, BIMP-EAGA will continue supporting a development agenda that uplifts communities, empowers local societies and creates a more prosperous future for coming generations, he added./.

VNA
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