Philippines reaffirms peace efforts in ASEAN

Hanoi (VNA) – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced on May 7 that the Philippines, as ASEAN Chair 2026, has successfully facilitated a high-level dialogue between Cambodia and Thailand, providing a “constructive space” to address long-standing bilateral border disputes.

The discussions took place during a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu.

The Philippine leader said that both Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul demonstrated a willingness to manage differences through diplomacy.

According to Marcos, the Philippines approached the mediation with “utmost respect” for the sovereignty of both neighbours, guided by the principle of non-interference.

The two nations have tasked their respective foreign ministers with maintaining candid discussions to prevent any future military or diplomatic escalation, he said.

A central component of the agreement is the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT)'s continued role. The mechanism, composed of representatives from various member states, is responsible for verifying and reporting on the on-the-ground implementation of bilateral agreements./.

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