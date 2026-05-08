Indonesian President calls for enhanced sub-regional cooperation at BIMP-EAGA summit

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on May 7 called for stronger regional cooperation to address global challenges at the Brunei - Indonesia - Malaysia - Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Special Summit in Cebu, the Philippines.



According to a press release of the Executive Office of the President, Prabowo emphasised the need for more adaptive and impactful cooperation, particularly in energy and food security.



He stressed that BIMP-EAGA must continue evolving to better address the needs of people in the sub-region.



BIMP-EAGA must become more adaptive, impactful, and responsive to the people’s needs, the Indonesian President said, highlighting the importance of implementing the BIMP-EAGA 2035 Vision.



He also underscored solidarity and regional cooperation as key to navigating increasingly complex global dynamics.



BIMP-EAGA is a subregional cooperation initiative established in 1994 with the aim of narrowing development gaps and promoting economic growth in areas distant from the capital centres of four Southeast Asian countries./.

VNA