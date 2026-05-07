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Malaysia busts transnational crime rings

Director of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) Rusdi Mohd Isa said the operations targeted the entire supply chain of online scam syndicates, ranging from operators of fraudulent call centres to individuals providing bank accounts used for illicit transactions.

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Royal Malaysia Police has carried out a major nationwide crackdown on cybercrime, arresting a total of 2,251 suspects through four special operations since early this year.

Director of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) Rusdi Mohd Isa said the operations targeted the entire supply chain of online scam syndicates, ranging from operators of fraudulent call centres to individuals providing bank accounts used for illicit transactions.

An operation targeting scam call centres resulted in the arrest of 430 individuals, most of them foreigners, while local suspects were found to have served as operators and communication service providers.

Another campaign targeting part-time job scams and e-commerce fraud dismantled 11 criminal networks and led to the arrest of hundreds of account holders suspected of renting out bank accounts to facilitate illegal money flows.

Authorities also successfully dismantled two major international fraud syndicates in Kuala Lumpur.

Those arrested are now facing serious charges under Malaysia’s Penal Code and Immigration Act./.

VNA
#scam centres #Royal Malaysia Police #cybercrime #transnational crime rings Malaysia
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