Thai tourism authority introduces amazing Thailand GI Tour & Trail Running to offer travel experience

Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Thapanee Kiatphaibool has announced the official launch of the "AMAZING Thailand GI Tour & Trail Running" series, an innovative program that combines sports, health, and local identity to create a meaningful travel experience.



TAT, together with the Department of Internal Trade and the Department of Intellectual Property, aims to enhance Thai tourism by highlighting Geographical Indication (GI) products as distinctive features of each destination. The project encourages participants to engage with local communities, support regional economies, and experience authentic heritage through trail running. This approach reflects current tourism trends, with travelers seeking health-focused, community-based experiences that drive grassroots economic growth.



The series began with the "Lanna Trail" in Chiang Mai, featuring the renowned "Thep Sedet Coffee." This GI-certified Arabica is known for its distinctive wild flower aroma. Along the trail, runners joined the "GI Coffee Experience," which included roasting and brewing demonstrations by local experts.



For those unable to attend in person, TAT also offers a national "Virtual Run" program. Participants may register from April 2 to May 15, and complete a total distance of 77 kilometres. Progress can be logged at https://race.thai.run/gitourandtrail. Upon completion, participants will receive a Finisher shirt and medal, and become eligible for additional prizes, including 100 GI gift sets and accommodation vouchers to encourage future travel.



This initiative marks a new era of meaningful tourism, where fitness promotes income distribution to local communities and fosters greater appreciation for Thailand's diverse geographic treasures./.

VNA