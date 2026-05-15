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Thailand enters 2026 rainy season

According to forecasts by the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), Thailand entered the rainy season, after key meteorological conditions met the criteria for the start of the season.

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand officially entered the 2026 rainy season on May 15, with rainfall forecast to be around 10% below normal and one to two tropical storms expected to affect the country.

According to forecasts by the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), the country entered the rainy season, after key meteorological conditions met the criteria for the start of the season.

These conditions include rainfall covering more than 60% of upper Thailand, lower-level winds shifting to a south-westerly direction, and upper-level winds changing to easterlies.

The rainy season in upper Thailand is expected to continue until around mid-October, while the east coast of the South is likely to see continuing rainfall until December.

From mid-May to mid-June, rainfall is predicted to increase and become more continuous, particularly in the East and the west coast of the South, where isolated heavy rain is possible.

However, from late June to early July, rainfall and its distribution may decline, increasing the risk of dry spells in many areas, especially outside irrigation zones.

Rain is then expected to become more widespread again from August to September. During this period, authorities are urging close monitoring for heavy rain, flash floods, forest run-off and overflowing rivers in several areas.

The TMD is also closely monitoring the El Niño–Southern Oscillation, or ENSO. Conditions are currently neutral, but there is a tendency for a shift towards El Niño in the second half of the year. This could result in rainfall being lower than normal and temperatures slightly above average across Thailand.

Although total rainfall for the year is expected to be below normal, the department warned that heavy rain may still occur at times due to the influence of the monsoon and low-pressure systems. These conditions could trigger flash floods, forest run-off and disruption to agricultural areas./.

VNA
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