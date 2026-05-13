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Indonesia launches “debottlenecking" channel to boost investment climate

Since its launch on December 16, 2025, the "debottlenecking" service has received 142 complaints, of which 83 have been openly discussed and 45 claimed to be resolved.

Indonesian Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa fields questions at the seminar in Jakarta on May 12. (Photo: VNA)
Indonesian Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa fields questions at the seminar in Jakarta on May 12. (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia is accelerating reforms to attract foreign investment, sustain economic growth, create jobs and enhance competitiveness amid intensifying global competition.

Speaking at a May 12 international seminar on untangling bottlenecks and accelerating investment, Indonesian Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa said the government is building a more effective and efficient mechanism to facilitate business operations and investment activities in the country.

Purbaya introduced the newly established “debottlenecking" channel and the P2SP task force, aimed at accelerating investment realisation and addressing obstacles related to regulations, licensing procedures and business infrastructure.

Since its launch on December 16, 2025, the "debottlenecking" service has received 142 complaints, of which 83 have been openly discussed and 45 claimed to be resolved. Dialogue sessions are held weekly involving relevant authorities to discuss cases faced by entrepreneurs, he said.

The minister acknowledged that one of the country’s biggest challenges lies in the gap between policymaking and implementation. He said the new mechanism is expected to improve coordination among state agencies, strengthen investor confidence and enhance Indonesia’s image as a competitive investment destination in the region.

Meanwhile, Indonesian Vice Foreign Minister Arif Havas Oegroseno stressed that investor confidence is also a key competitive factor, adding that the Foreign Ministry plays an active role in helping international businesses resolve difficulties during the investment process in Indonesia.

The event, which gathered diplomatic representatives from 61 countries, along with international organisations and government agencies, also featured a practical discussion where foreign investors directly raised concerns related to business licensing, environmental permits, spatial planning, construction permits, and tax and customs procedures./.

VNA
#Indonesia #Indonesia's investment climate #foreign investment in Indonesia #debottlenecking #Indonesian Finance Minister Indonesia
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