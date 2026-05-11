Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra released on parole

Hanoi (VNA) - Thailand's convicted former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was released from Bangkok's Klong Prem Central Prison on May 11 after being allowed to complete the remaining four months of his one-year sentence on parole.



According to Thailand’s Department of Corrections, Thaksin was among over 850 inmates granted early release at a parole committee meeting last month, citing his age of over 70 and the fact that he had less than a year of jail time left to justify the eligibility.



However, Thaksin will remain under strict parole conditions for four months until his sentence officially ends on September 9. The conditions include wearing an electronic monitoring device, reporting regularly to authorities and being prohibited from leaving the country.



Thaksin served as Thailand’s Prime Minister for two terms following election victories in 2001 and 2005. A military coup in 2006 cut short his second term, and he went into self-imposed exile in 2008.



Upon returning to Thailand in August 2023, he was taken into custody to serve eight years of imprisonment on three charges stemming from his time in office. His sentence was subsequently commuted to one year following a royal pardon request./.

VNA