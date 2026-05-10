Cambodia steps up Hanta virus prevention measures at international airport

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia’s Ministry of Health has strengthened preventive measures and emergency preparedness at Techo International Airport to prevent the possible spread of the Hanta virus.

Measures being implemented include screening temperature, establishing isolation areas, and maintaining medical emergency readiness.

On May 8, Cambodian Health Minister Chheang Ra inspected facilities at Techo International Airport to assess isolation areas and preventive procedures aimed at stopping the possible spread of the Hanta virus from abroad. The inspection also reviewed the airport security screening system, designated quarantine areas, and rapid response plans, with stricter temperature checks and close monitoring of arriving passengers identified among the main preventive measures.

In a statement issued on May 9, the Ministry of Health instructed airport authorities to remain prepared in the event of suspected Hanta virus cases and to strengthen emergency response systems, including the 115 hotline, to ensure that all suspected or confirmed cases are isolated and treated promptly.

The ministry’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it has organised rapid response teams and specialised units responsible for sample collection, screening, and treatment monitoring. The agency is also conducting inspections to ensure laboratories are fully equipped with necessary equipment, medical supplies, essential medicines, and personal protective equipment.

In addition, the CDC has stepped up public awareness campaigns to inform residents and tourists about preventive measures while requiring working groups to maintain close surveillance and ensure timely information sharing.

On May 7, the World Health Organisation warned that additional Hanta virus infections could emerge after the disease caused the deaths of three passengers aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship. However, the organisation also said the outbreak could be contained if preventive measures are properly implemented./.​