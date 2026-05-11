World

ASEAN leaders chart course for a more resilient region at 48th summit

Announcing the outcomes of the 48th ASEAN Summit and related meetings held recently in the Philippines, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn said the summit’s theme, “Navigating Our Future, Together”, reflected ASEAN’s determination to ensure future global shocks do not spiral into regional crises.

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn announces the outcomes of the 48th ASEAN Summit and related meetings held recently in the Philippines. (Photo: VNA)
ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn announces the outcomes of the 48th ASEAN Summit and related meetings held recently in the Philippines. (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – ASEAN leaders have called for stronger regional energy connectivity, more diversified supply chains and faster development of renewable energy as the bloc seeks to bolster resilience against mounting global uncertainties.

Announcing the outcomes of the 48th ASEAN Summit and related meetings held recently in the Philippines, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn said the summit’s theme, “Navigating Our Future, Together”, reflected ASEAN’s determination to ensure future global shocks do not spiral into regional crises.

Energy security emerged as one of the summit’s central themes amid growing concerns over a potential global energy crunch linked to escalating tensions in the Middle East. ASEAN leaders stressed the importance of accelerating the ASEAN Power Grid, expanding regional energy integration and expediting ratification of the ASEAN Petroleum Security Agreement (APSA).

Food security also featured prominently in discussions, with leaders pledging to keep markets open, safeguard the flow of essential goods and speed up ratification of the upgraded ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA 2.0). They also highlighted the role of the ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve (APTERR) in enhancing the region’s resilience against supply chain disruptions.

According to Kao Kim Hourn, ASEAN leaders voiced concern over the safety of ASEAN citizens living and working in the Middle East amid heightened geopolitical tensions. The bloc adopted a declaration on responding to the Middle East crisis, outlining coordinated measures on energy, food, finance, supply chains and consular support.

The ASEAN Secretary-General said the summit adopted and acknowledged 18 key documents, while reaffirming the bloc’s unity despite ongoing regional challenges, including the situation in Myanmar and border tensions between Cambodia and Thailand.

On Myanmar, leaders reiterated their commitment to implementing the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) and tasked ASEAN foreign ministers with continuing engagement efforts aimed at promoting reconciliation and reducing violence.

A notable development at the summit was the adoption of the Cebu Protocol amending the ASEAN Charter to formally include Timor-Leste among ASEAN member states and update the bloc’s flag and emblem to reflect its accession. It marks the first amendment to the ASEAN Charter since its adoption in 2007.

Maritime cooperation was also identified as a strategic priority. ASEAN leaders reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace, security and freedom of navigation in line with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982), while pushing for substantive and effective negotiations on the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

The Secretary-General said member states had pledged to accelerate negotiations and work towards concluding the COC this year under the Philippines’ ASEAN chairmanship.

The summit also endorsed initiatives on climate action, disaster resilience, support for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), digital transformation and green growth./.

VNA
#ASEAN #48th ASEAN Summit #energy connectivity Indonesia
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

The opening ceremony of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines, on May 8, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN enhances fight against cybercrime, online scams

In a statement issued by the ASEAN Chair on May 9, the regional bloc welcomed ongoing initiatives aimed at enhancing cross-border cooperation, building cybersecurity capacity, and improving protection and assistance for victims and survivors of online scams.

See more

The newborn pygmy hippopotamus “Nong Moo Daeng” at Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo (Photo: pattayamail.com)

Thailand: Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo debuts newborn pygmy hippo

The name “Nong Moo Daeng” received the highest number of votes among five shortlisted names, securing its place as the calf’s official name. The result indicates strong public engagement and growing interest in wildlife cared for by the national zoo network.

Illustrative image (Photo: straitstimes.com)

Malaysia to tighten EV imports

The Malaysian Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry issued a circular to car importers with new regulations that effectively increase the minimum retail price of fully imported EVs and also increase the minimum power output for such models.

E-commerce giant Amazon cuts jobs in Singapore

E-commerce giant Amazon cuts jobs in Singapore

The move marks a change in direction for Amazon.sg, which launched in 2019 to provide Singapore customers with a localised storefront offering local currency and payment options, Singapore-specific deals and Prime membership benefits.

Illustrative photo (Photo: freemalaysiatoday.com)

Malaysia maintains growth momentum in first quarter of 2026

BNM said domestic investment activity will be driven by progress in multi-year projects in both the public and private sectors, implementation of new smaller-scale public projects, strong realisation of approved investments, and the continued rollout of national master plans.

The MV Hondius cruise ship departs the port in Praia, Cape Verde on May 6. (Photo: AP)

Singapore places two suspected Hantavirus patients in isolation

Both are currently monitored and isolated at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID). They are being tested for hantavirus. If they test negative for hantavirus, they will be quarantined for 30 days from the date of last exposure, as the majority of hantavirus cases are expected to become symptomatic within this period.