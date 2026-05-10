Thailand, US hold trade talks to expand investment cooperation

Hanoi (NNT/VNA) – Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Suphajee Suthumpun recently met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Deputy USTR Rick Switzer to advance bilateral economic cooperation.

They discussed expediting the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) to strengthen economic confidence and address potential US trade measures.

The US delegation stressed the need to rebalance trade and encouraged Thailand to increase investment in US sectors such as processed agriculture and energy. Thailand reaffirmed its commitment to importing key American goods and shared plans for private-sector expansion in the US.

The Thai Deputy PM requested US tax exemptions for Thai products not produced domestically, a proposal the US is prepared to consider. Both countries agreed to accelerate ART negotiations to confirm Thailand as a key strategic trading partner and reduce future tariff risks. Thailand's Ministry of Commerce will send a delegation to Washington D.C. on May 13–14, 2026, to clarify issues related to the Section 301 investigation.

The Deputy PM also met US Senator Tammy Duckworth to discuss supply chain improvements. They explored cooperation in clean energy, small modular reactor nuclear technology, food innovation, and health care. Both parties agreed to promote partnerships between the private sector and academic institutions, especially in Illinois, to advance agricultural and energy technologies.

In 2025, the US was Thailand's second-largest trading partner, with total trade exceeding 93.65 billion USD. Thai exports totalled 72.50 billion USD, led by computers, rubber products, and automobiles. Imports from the US reached 21.14 billion USD, including crude oil and aerospace components./.