World

ASEAN targets carbon neutrality, sustainable growth by 2030

The bloc welcomes the progress in the implementation of the ASEAN Regional Investment Action Plan 2025–2030, which seeks to attract foreign investment in green transition and post-pandemic priority recovery sectors.

Hanoi (VNA) – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has reaffirmed its shared ambition to accelerate the region’s transition towards carbon neutrality and sustainable growth by 2030, according to the ASEAN Chair’s statement released on May 9.

The statement said that the bloc welcomes the progress in the implementation of the ASEAN Regional Investment Action Plan 2025–2030, which seeks to attract foreign investment in green transition and post-pandemic priority recovery sectors. These include carbon capture and storage, biofuels, medical devices, solar photovoltaic equipment, veterinary health care, and green and sustainable building materials.

“We noted that this will help position ASEAN as a single investment destination for sustainable investment, while accelerating the region’s green transition and inclusive economic growth,” the ASEAN Chair said.

The ASEAN leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to accelerating the implementation of the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation 2026–2030, which aims to strengthen the region’s energy security and resilience.

The plan emphasises diversifying of energy sources, scaling up renewable and emerging technologies, improving energy efficiency, and advancing cooperation in areas such as petroleum security, smart grid digitalisation, and carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS).

The leaders welcomed the new aspirational 2030 targets of a 40% reduction in energy intensity (from 2005 levels), a 30% renewable energy share in total primary energy supply, and a 45% renewable share in installed power capacity, underscoring ASEAN’s collective resolve to build a more sustainable and competitive regional energy system.

The regional bloc looks forward to the ASEAN Strategy for Carbon Neutrality Work Plan, which will operationalise the ASEAN Strategy for Carbon Neutrality through clear priorities, shared objectives and coordinated action to decarbonise regional value chains.

The association noted the strategy’s transformative potential in advancing sustainable and resilient economic growth, while strengthening the region's position as “an attractive and competitive destination for green investments to support an inclusive climate transition.”

“We acknowledged the regional commitment to harness the potential of our marine, ocean, seas, and freshwater resources through ongoing efforts to finalise the Roadmap of the ASEAN Blue Economy Implementation Plan 2026–2030,” the ASEAN Chair said.

The member states highlighted ongoing efforts to develop the roadmap, which will serve as a critical pathway to practical and context-specific initiatives to promote the physical, financial, human, social, and natural capital of ASEAN’s blue economy.

They expressed optimism about the positive outcomes of the ASEAN Blue Carbon and Finance Profiling project, which will map blue capital assets and identify sustainable investment opportunities to advance the region’s blue economy agenda./.

VNA
#ASEAN Chair’s statement #ASEAN #carbon neutrality #sustainable growth ASEAN
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends the plenary session of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines. (Photo: VNA)

PM’s presence in ASEAN Summit spreads message of dynamic, strongly rising Vietnam: official

Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Hoang Giang said that the Vietnamese delegation made important contributions to the summit’s success, reflecting the foreign policy orientation set out by the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, which continues to place ASEAN at the centre of Vietnam’s regional engagement, as well as its commitment to proactive, positive and responsible contributions to ASEAN Community-building process.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends the 48th ASEAN Summit Plenary in Cebu, the Philippines. (Photo: VNA)

PM Le Minh Hung attends opening ceremony of 48th ASEAN Summit

At the 48th ASEAN Summit, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung is expected to deliver key speeches conveying Vietnam’s foreign policy orientations adopted at the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, as well as the country’s views on ASEAN priorities.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at their meeting on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines, on May 7, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks stronger cooperation with ASEAN nations, ADB

During meetings with ASEAN leaders, Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern. They agreed to strengthen cooperation and coordination within the bloc and the United Nations, while promoting ASEAN centrality in addressing regional and global issues.

See more

The newborn pygmy hippopotamus “Nong Moo Daeng” at Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo (Photo: pattayamail.com)

Thailand: Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo debuts newborn pygmy hippo

The name “Nong Moo Daeng” received the highest number of votes among five shortlisted names, securing its place as the calf’s official name. The result indicates strong public engagement and growing interest in wildlife cared for by the national zoo network.

Illustrative image (Photo: straitstimes.com)

Malaysia to tighten EV imports

The Malaysian Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry issued a circular to car importers with new regulations that effectively increase the minimum retail price of fully imported EVs and also increase the minimum power output for such models.

E-commerce giant Amazon cuts jobs in Singapore

E-commerce giant Amazon cuts jobs in Singapore

The move marks a change in direction for Amazon.sg, which launched in 2019 to provide Singapore customers with a localised storefront offering local currency and payment options, Singapore-specific deals and Prime membership benefits.

Illustrative photo (Photo: freemalaysiatoday.com)

Malaysia maintains growth momentum in first quarter of 2026

BNM said domestic investment activity will be driven by progress in multi-year projects in both the public and private sectors, implementation of new smaller-scale public projects, strong realisation of approved investments, and the continued rollout of national master plans.

The MV Hondius cruise ship departs the port in Praia, Cape Verde on May 6. (Photo: AP)

Singapore places two suspected Hantavirus patients in isolation

Both are currently monitored and isolated at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID). They are being tested for hantavirus. If they test negative for hantavirus, they will be quarantined for 30 days from the date of last exposure, as the majority of hantavirus cases are expected to become symptomatic within this period.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (R) shakes hand with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits. (Photo: Bernama)

Malaysia promotes bilateral cooperation with Laos, Singapore

The discusssion between PM Anwar and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong focused on expediting the implementation of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and ensuring that the RTS Link project becomes operational by the end of this year.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (Photo: Nation Thailand)

Philippines reaffirms peace efforts in ASEAN

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that both Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul demonstrated a willingness to manage differences through diplomacy.

Donald Duck Bay in the Similan Islands, Phangnga province, Thailand. (Photo: Tourism Authority of Thailand)

Thailand' s Similan Islands beach ranks top 10 in world for 2026

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin welcomed the recognition and acknowledged the work of park officials. The minister said authorities are expected to maintain strict management standards and apply similar practices across other national parks to support long-term tourism growth.