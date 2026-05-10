Thailand: Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo debuts newborn pygmy hippo

Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - A newborn pygmy hippopotamus at Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo has been officially named “Nong Moo Daeng” after a nationwide public vote drew more than 371,000 entries.



The naming campaign, organized by the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand under Royal Patronage, generated widespread interest.



The name “Nong Moo Daeng” received the highest number of votes among five shortlisted names, securing its place as the calf’s official name. The result indicates strong public engagement and growing interest in wildlife cared for by the national zoo network.



Senior officials from the organisation attended the announcement and expressed appreciation for public participation, citing their part in raising awareness of conservation. The calf’s birth is the result of coordinated breeding efforts among Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo, Khao Kheow Open Zoo, and Chiang Mai Zoo, supported by veterinary teams and specialists.



Born on March 22, Nong Moo Daeng has attracted large crowds since its Songkran debut./.

VNA