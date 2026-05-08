Malaysian airlines climb in global rankings thanks to strategic shift

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia Airlines and AirAsia recorded strong gains in estimated brand value over the past year, with Malaysia Airlines climbing four places in global rankings thanks to its strategic shift toward the premium segment, according to the Airlines 50 2026 report released by brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance on May 6.



The report showed Malaysia’s total airline brand value rose 19% year-on-year to an estimated 3 billion USD, lifting the country to 14th globally in total airline brand value, supported by steady travel demand across both full-service and low-cost segments.



Malaysia Airlines saw its brand value increase 27% to 771 million USD, rising four spots to 41st worldwide. The growth was attributed to improved revenue forecasts and the airline’s Long-Term Business Plan 3.0, which focuses on premium positioning and international expansion. Brand Finance said the carrier’s transition from post-pandemic stabilisation to a higher-end business model had strengthened revenue resilience, amid rising demand for long-haul full-service flights.



Meanwhile, AirAsia increased its brand value by 17% to 2.3 billion USD, maintaining its position as the world’s third most valuable low-cost carrier brand in the Brand Finance rankings. Its Brand Strength Index (BSI) ranking jumped from 11th to sixth globally, with a score of 87.7 out of 100. Brand Finance attributed the improvement to the airline’s return to full operating capacity and a disciplined network optimisation strategy prioritising “value over volume.”



Brand Finance described Malaysia Airlines’ improved ranking as a “strategic turning point” as the carrier moves beyond its restructuring phase. For AirAsia, the report said the airline continues to benefit from growing regional connectivity, underlining the resilience of the low-cost carrier model in Southeast Asia.



Globally, the combined brand value of the world’s top 50 airlines rose 11% to 147 billion USD. Delta Air Lines of the US remained the world’s most valuable airline brand at 18.6 billion USD, while ANA Holdings of Japan was named the world’s strongest airline brand with a BSI score of 90.2. Vietnam’s Vietjet Air was identified as the fastest-growing airline brand of the year, with estimated brand value surging 117% to 906 million USD.



In the airport sector, Singapore Changi Airport retained its position as the world’s strongest airport brand. Meanwhile, Paris Aéroport overtook Heathrow Airport to become the world’s most valuable airport brand after its estimated value rose 36%./.

VNA