Thailand' s Similan Islands beach ranks top 10 in world for 2026

Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - Similan Islands have gained international recognition after Donald Duck Bay was ranked among the top 10 beaches in the world for 2026.



The beach, locally known as Ao Kueak, is located within Similan Islands National Park in Phang Nga province, southern Thailand.



The ranking comes from “The World’s 50 Best Beaches 2026,” compiled by tourism experts and a global network of more than 1,000 contributors. Beaches were assessed based on natural beauty, ecological condition, and unique characteristics.



Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin welcomed the recognition and acknowledged the work of park officials. The minister said authorities are expected to maintain strict management standards and apply similar practices across other national parks to support long-term tourism growth.



Donald Duck Bay is located on Similan Island, also known as Island No. 8, and is known for its clear waters, white sand, and the Sail Rock formation. The site continues to attract visitors from around the world and remains one of Thailand’s best-known coastal destinations./.

VNA