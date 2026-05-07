Thailand steps up measures against cross-border crimes

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Ministry of Interior has issued an urgent order imposing enhanced security measures across 31 border provinces as part of the government’s efforts to combat cross-border crimes.

Permanent Secretary of the Interior Ministry Assit Sampanrat said on May 6 that the move follows the border security policy of Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

The policy focuses on prevention, surveillance and preparedness to minimise the impacts of domestic and international threats, particularly border-related crimes, narcotics trafficking, fraud and smuggling.

Assit noted that authorities continue to receive reports of illegal goods and drug trafficking activities along Thailand’s borders with neighbouring countries. Such activities could affect border security, the economy, import – export management and product standards, he warned.

To strengthen anti-smuggling efforts, the Interior Ministry has instructed authorities in border provinces, districts and localities to implement four urgent measures.

The first measure calls for intensified surveillance and inspections in border areas, especially at high-risk locations, natural crossings and areas with a history of smuggling and drug trafficking. Administrative and security forces will coordinate joint patrols and operations to detect and suppress illegal activities. Local leaders in border communities have also been tasked with monitoring developments, reporting information and supporting law enforcement activities.

Secondly, authorities are required to strictly enforce the law against individuals involved in smuggling and drug trafficking, and conduct thorough investigations into the origin, transportation and storage of illegal goods.

The third measure focuses on raising public awareness among residents in border areas about legal regulations and the harmful impacts of smuggling activities, while encouraging people to report suspicious activities to authorities.

Finally, local administrations are instructed to closely monitor and analyse the situation and immediately report any cases involving illegal trade or narcotics trafficking to the Ministry of Interior.

The directive applies to 31 Thai provinces bordering neighbouring countries, including Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Tak, Kanchanaburi, Nong Khai, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat, among others./.