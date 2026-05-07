Dien Bien Phu Victory – valuable lesson for Laos’ revolutionary cause

Vientiane (VNA) – The official Facebook page of the Commission for Propaganda and Training of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee on May 7 published an article affirming that Vietnam’s Dien Bien Phu Victory 72 years ago (May 7, 1954) has enabled the Vietnamese people to achieve comprehensive development and major accomplishments.



According to the article, politically, Vietnam has maintained stability, while the leadership role and governing capacity of the Communist Party of Vietnam have continued to strengthen. The state management system has become more robust and enjoys broad public trust.



Economically, Vietnam has achieved sustained and stable growth, lifted its people out of poverty, and overcome its status as a less-developed nation. Living standards have improved markedly, while the country’s overall national strength has been enhanced.



In terms of social development, Vietnam has recorded significant progress, particularly in developing a highly qualified workforce. In defence and security, the country has firmly safeguarded its national independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, including its seas, airspace and islands, as well as its socialist regime.



Diplomatically, Vietnam has expanded its international relations and enhanced its position, role and prestige both regionally and globally.



The article stressed that the valuable lessons of the Dien Bien Phu Victory not only contributed to advancing national liberation movement and the establishment of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, but also provided the country with important practical and theoretical lessons.



These include fostering patriotism, resilience, courage and a determination to achieve victory; promoting independence, self-reliance and creativity in shaping revolutionary policies and military strategies; strengthening great national unity under the Party’s leadership; and combining national strength with international solidarity and support from neighbouring countries and the international community.



The article concluded that these lessons have become guiding principles and vivid practical experiences creatively applied throughout Laos’ revolutionary cause, as demonstrated by the establishment and development of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic./.

















VNA