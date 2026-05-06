Malaysia PM orders rental cuts to support small traders

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has directed that rental rates for premises under all federal government agencies be reduced starting this month to help small traders lower their operating costs.



He said the measure is part of the government’s efforts to assist traders and hawkers affected by the ongoing global supply crisis.



He said the initiative was agreed upon during the National Economic Action Council (MTEN) meeting on May 5 after the government took into account complaints from small traders he met recently.



Most of these shops are owned by companies or government agencies such as MARA (Majlis Amanah Rakyat) and UDA (Holdings Bhd). Beginning this month, rental rates at all their business premises will be reduced, with details to be announced according to the respective districts in the near future, he said.



Meanwhile, PM Anwar said taking a cue from the initiative by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), which had already lowered rental rates for its premises, he also urged all local authorities (PBTs) nationwide to adopt a similar approach starting this month.



Although the increases may appear small, they occur weekly and eventually have a significant impact on their businesses, he said./.

VNA