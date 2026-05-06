World

Malaysia PM orders rental cuts to support small traders

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has directed that rental rates for premises under all federal government agencies be reduced starting this month to help small traders lower their operating costs.

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has directed that rental rates for premises under all federal government agencies be reduced starting this month to help small traders lower their operating costs.

He said the measure is part of the government’s efforts to assist traders and hawkers affected by the ongoing global supply crisis.

He said the initiative was agreed upon during the National Economic Action Council (MTEN) meeting on May 5 after the government took into account complaints from small traders he met recently.

Most of these shops are owned by companies or government agencies such as MARA (Majlis Amanah Rakyat) and UDA (Holdings Bhd). Beginning this month, rental rates at all their business premises will be reduced, with details to be announced according to the respective districts in the near future, he said.

Meanwhile, PM Anwar said taking a cue from the initiative by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), which had already lowered rental rates for its premises, he also urged all local authorities (PBTs) nationwide to adopt a similar approach starting this month.

Although the increases may appear small, they occur weekly and eventually have a significant impact on their businesses, he said./.

VNA
#Malaysia #rental rates in Malaysia #Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim #small traders Malaysia
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Malaysia pursues balanced economic diplomacy

Malaysia pursues balanced economic diplomacy

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia will continue to strengthen economic cooperation with key trading partners, including China and the US, despite differences in views on geopolitical issues.

See more

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN chief spotlights Vietnam’s role in shaping bloc’s future

Vietnam is expected to maintain active contributions across ASEAN’s three pillars - the political-security community, the economic community, and the socio-cultural community; while further enhancing regional connectivity through infrastructure projects and stronger economic linkages.

Representatives of the Vietnamese community in India welcome Party General Secretary and State President To Lam in New Delhi on May 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

India media hails Vietnamese leader’s visit as catalyst for stronger strategic partnership

Indian news outlets noted that Vietnam is currently one of India’s most important partners in Southeast Asia, particularly as the two sides share strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific region. Priority areas for cooperation include defence and security, trade and investment, digital transformation, high technology, supply chain connectivity, and maritime collaboration.

Portable solar panels charge a power station outside a suburban home at dusk (Photo: solarquarter.com)

Solar generator demand surges in Malaysia

According to solarquarter.com, prices have risen by about 20% since February, yet consumers continue to invest in these systems as reliable backup power sources against outages and rising energy costs.

Thailand: BOT warns SMEs and vulnerable groups face hardest economic shock (Photo: The Nation)

Thailand faces economic shock from Middle East tensions

Bank of Thailand Governor Vitai Ratanakorn said the economy was likely to slow as many parties had assessed. The clear impact was higher inflation, affecting both businesses and households, which were beginning to face more pressure from rising costs, as well as effects on debt and liquidity.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (R) receives Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Hanoi on May 2 (Photo: VNA)

Japanese PM highlights outcomes of visits to Vietnam, Australia

Speaking to the press in Canberra on May 4, the Japanese PM stressed that during her visits to Vietnam and Australia, in addition to deepening personal trust among leaders, she and the leaders were able to reach agreement on advancing concrete cooperation toward their shared objective of enhancing national resilience and autonomy, and becoming stronger and more prosperous together as a region.

Foreign investment in Thailand surges in Q1

Foreign investment in Thailand surges in Q1

According to Thailand's Board of Investment (BOI), the combined value of the 624 project applications submitted during the January-March period was roughly 2.4 times the value recorded in the same period last year, reflecting strong foreign interest despite global economic volatility.

Malaysia accelerates economic restructuring to tackle energy crisis (Photo: Straitstimes.com)

Malaysia steps up economic restructuring amid energy crisis

Participants agreed the crisis, though expected to last up to 18 months, offers a key opportunity for Malaysia and ASEAN to reshape their economic models through innovation, stronger public-private partnerships, and data-driven governance.