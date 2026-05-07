Malaysia applies technology to immigration management

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia is expected to launch its National Integrated Immigration System (MyNIISe) at entry points nationwide this September, aiming to reduce passenger inspection times to between four and five seconds.

Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail announced the plan following a routine inspection at the main terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport on May 5. The total investment for the MyNIISe system is estimated at around 1 billion MYR, equivalent to over 250 million USD.

Designed to replace the Malaysian Immigration System (MyIMMs) after 20 years of operation, the new system is expected to mark a major breakthrough in enhancing immigration control efficiency while easing congestion at airports during peak hours.

Unlike the previous system, which required passport scanning before biometric verification through fingerprints and facial recognition, MyNIISe enables verification using facial recognition technology, QR codes and passports.

Alongside technological upgrades, Malaysia’s Home Ministry also plans to strengthen manpower for the Malaysian Border Guards (MBG). The ministry is expected to expand recruitment to include military veterans in 2027, depending on the performance of the first intake.

The Home Minister expressed confidence that integrating the MBG into the Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) would help enhance the country’s border security capabilities.

Currently, the Malaysian Home Ministry is recruiting 200 MBG personnel for AKPS this year. The first phase has already been completed with 50 personnel recruited. The new force is expected to be deployed at key entry points such as Kuala Lumpur International Airport and Port Klang./.

​