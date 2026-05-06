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Malaysia advances financial aid to support rice farmers

The initiative, approved at the National Economic Action Council (MTEN) meeting the same day, is expected to benefit nearly 240,000 registered farmers, with a financial implication of 48 million MYR.

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Malaysian Government has agreed to provide an advance payment of 200 MYR (50 USD) per hectare under the Ploughing Incentive Special Aid to help paddy farmers nationwide.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on May 5 that the initiative, approved at the National Economic Action Council (MTEN) meeting the same day, is expected to benefit nearly 240,000 registered farmers, with a financial implication of 48 million MYR.

This is because farmers have to rent ploughing machinery, and while the ploughing programme must continue, they require upfront capital, he said.

PM Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, stressed that the government remains attentive to the challenges faced by farmers, particularly rising fuel and agricultural input costs linked to geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

He said farmers’ concerns have also been addressed through the Ploughing Incentive for Padi Farmers (IPKP), announced earlier by Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu on April 14.

The assistance was increased from 160 MYR to 300 RM per hectare to help farmers cope with higher commercial diesel prices, he noted.

The Malaysian leader added that the government will continue exploring measures to ease the cost burden on the public amid ongoing global supply pressures, especially those who are relatively poorer and more vulnerable./.

VNA
#Malaysia #Malaysian rice sector #Ploughing Incentive Special Aid #Malaysian Prime Minister #Anwar Ibrahim Malaysia
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